Coronavirus: ‘China acted in open manner over pandemic, saved millions of lives,’ says Xi Jinping
India on Tuesday reported a daily jump of 75,808 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,80,422. The toll rose by 1,133 to 72,775. As many as 33,23,950 people have recovered so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.31%. The case fatality rate declined to 1.70%. India on Monday displaced Brazil to take the second place after the United States in terms of caseload.
The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been released in public, the country’s health ministry. Regional deliveries are expected to take place soon.
Globally, the virus has infected 2.72 crore people, and 8.91 lakh have died due to it, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.82 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
11.37 am: Chinese President Xi Jinping says China acted in an “open and transparent manner” on the coronavirus outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic, Reuters reports.
10.56 am: Rajasthan reports 721 new coronavirus cases and seven in the last 24 hours. Its tally rises to 93,257 and the toll reaches 1,158.
9.18 am: United States President Donald Trump on Monday again hinted a coronavirus vaccine will be available before November’s election, AFP reports. Trump accused his Democratic rivals for the White House of undermining public confidence in the immunisation. His comments came days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take Trump’s word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine,
9.16 am: The World Health Organization said it is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan, Reuters reports. “India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. “We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines).”
9.14 am: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday as the state registered its highest single-day rise of 3,861 new cases, PTI reports. The toll rose to 556 with 10 more fatalities recorded.
9.13 am: The Nagaland government on Monday announced a slew of relaxations, including in isolation norms for those coming to the state from other parts of the country, PTI reports. Under the new rules, people coming to the state on official visits and leaving within 48 hours will not be required to undergo quarantine anymore.
9.11 am: China reported 10 new Covid19 cases on Monday, down from 12 a day earlier, Reuters reports. The National Health Commission said that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 23nd consecutive day of no local infections.
9.08 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says that a total of 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. Of these, 10,98,621 samples were tested on Monday.
8.30 am: World Health Organization’s head of emergencies Dr Michael Ryan says governments that add political colour to coronavirus-related statements would face backlash, AP reports. “If communities perceive that they’re getting information that is being politically manipulated or that it has been managed in a way that is distorting evidence, then unfortunately that comes back to roost,” Ryan says.
He adds that trying to present “oversimplified, simplistic solutions” to people is not a long-term strategy that does well. Transparency, consistency and honesty can build trust, he says.
8.20 am: The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been released in public, ANI reports, citing a statement by the country’s health ministry. Regional deliveries would take place soon, it added.
“The first batch of the ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation,” the ministry says.
8.10 am: Globally, 8.91 lakh people have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 2.72 crore, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. Over 1.82 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
- India on Monday reported a record daily jump of 90,802 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,04,614. This is the second consecutive day when India reported over 90,000 new cases. The toll rose by 1,016 to 71,642. As many as 32,50,429 people have recovered so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.31%. The case fatality rate declined to 1.70%.
- The country displaced Brazil to take the second place after the United States in terms of caseload.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-hit states in India due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Centre has sent a team to Punjab and Chandigarh to contain the increase in new cases.
- Metro services resumed in a phased manner in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Hyderabad despite India adding more cases each day than other country since the pandemic began.
- The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be open for tourists from September 21, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. Only 5,000 tourists would be allowed at the Taj Mahal and 2,500 tourists at Agra Fort every day. “Masks are mandatory to enter the monuments and all tickets must be purchased online,” an official said.
- Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that India’s dismal gross domestic product figures – a 23.9% contraction for the April to June quarter – should alarm everyone. He added that the government must be “frightened out of its complacency” and pointed out that India’s economy had fared worse than the United States and Italy – two developed countries which were severely hit by the coronavirus crisis.
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country expects to receive its first batches of a potential coronavirus vaccine by January. Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has agreed to manufacture a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful.