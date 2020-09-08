Coronavirus: First batch of Russian vaccine Sputnik V released in public, says report
The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been released in public, the country’s health ministry said on Monday. Regional deliveries are expected to take place soon.
India on Monday reported a record daily jump of 90,802 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,04,614. This is the second consecutive day when India reported over 90,000 new cases. The toll rose by 1,016 to 71,642. As many as 32,50,429 people have recovered so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.31%. The case fatality rate declined to 1.70%.
Globally, the virus has infected 2.72 crore people, and 8.91 lakh have died due to it, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.82 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.30 am: World Health Organization’s head of emergencies Dr Michael Ryan says governments that add political colour to coronavirus-related statements would face backlash, AP reports. “If communities perceive that they’re getting information that is being politically manipulated or that it has been managed in a way that is distorting evidence, then unfortunately that comes back to roost,” Ryan says.
He adds that trying to present “oversimplified, simplistic solutions” to people is not a long-term strategy that does well. Transparency, consistency and honesty can build trust, he says.
8.20 am: The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has been released in public, ANI reports, citing a statement by the country’s health ministry. Regional deliveries would take place soon, it added.
“The first batch of the ‘Gam-COVID-Vac’ [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation,” the ministry says.
8.10 am: Globally, 8.91 lakh people have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 2.72 crore, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. Over 1.82 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
8 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-hit states in India due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Centre has sent a team to Punjab and Chandigarh to contain the increase in new cases.
- Metro services resumed in a phased manner in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Hyderabad despite India adding more cases each day than other country since the pandemic began.
- The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be open for tourists from September 21, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. Only 5,000 tourists would be allowed at the Taj Mahal and 2,500 tourists at Agra Fort every day. “Masks are mandatory to enter the monuments and all tickets must be purchased online,” an official said.
- Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that India’s dismal gross domestic product figures – a 23.9% contraction for the April to June quarter – should alarm everyone. He added that the government must be “frightened out of its complacency” and pointed out that India’s economy had fared worse than the United States and Italy – two developed countries which were severely hit by the coronavirus crisis.
- The World Health Organisation on Monday said it was in talks with India about joining the Covax global vaccine allocation plan. “India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” said WHO adviser Bruce Aylward.
- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country expects to receive its first batches of a potential coronavirus vaccine by January. Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd has agreed to manufacture a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful.