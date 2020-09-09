Actor Rhea Chakraborty was shifted to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on Wednesday morning, after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for allegedly procuring drugs for deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV reported. A Mumbai court on Tuesday night sent Chakraborty to judicial custody till September 22.

The 28-year-old, who reportedly spent the night at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Tuesday, is expected to request a sessions court for bail after her first bail plea was rejected last night.

Chakraborty is the eighth person to be arrested in the drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death. She has been held under various charges outlined by the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which could lead to up to 10 years in prison.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput’s former domestic staffer Samuel Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last week.

The actor was first taken for medical testing before being produced in front of a magistrate via video-conferencing for remand on Tuesday evening. She had applied for bail but her plea was rejected.

Chakraborty’s arrest came after the NCB interrogated her for three consecutive days about her relations with Rajput and his alleged drug use. The Narcotics Control Bureau and said in its court documents that she was “an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies” and knew of “every delivery and payment”.

“It is also clear from the statement that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput for consumption purpose,” the agency said. She used to “manage finance for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Rajput”, the document added.

Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, called her arrest a “travesty of justice”. “Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” Maneshinde claimed in a statement.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. The Narcotics Control Bureau is the latest agency to be drawn into the case involving the death of the 34-year-old actor, which is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea Chakraborty is the key accused in the case.

The actor has given interviews to multiple TV news channels before her arrest, where she has refuted allegations against her.

