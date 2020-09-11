The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stay the telecast of Sudarshan News’ communal show on the “infiltration of Muslims” in the civil services, Live Law reported. The court, however, directed the Centre to respond to a petition challenging its decision to allow the broadcast.

The petitioner, represented by advocate Shadan Farasat, argued that the telecast of the show had been allowed based on the TV channel’s claim that it did not violate the Programme Code and that the facts and circumstances in the case had not been considered. He said that the Centre had not used its powers under Sections 19 and 20 of the Cable TV Act to stop the telecast.

The High Court’s ruling came three days after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had granted permission for the show’s telecast. The programme, Bindaas Bol, was to be originally telecast on August 28, but the Delhi High Court stayed the broadcast on the same day and later refused to grant any relief in connection with the case. The promotional video for the show, featuring Sudarshan News head Suresh Chavhanke, had triggered massive outrage on social media last month.

Last week, the court had refused to lift its stay order on the broadcast of the show. The court had then given the Centre 48 hours to decide on the case after receiving a response from the news channel.

The ministry had asked the news channel to ensure that the show does not violate any programme code.

The channel, on the other hand, told the ministry that the show did not violate any law and if at all was found to be so, action could be taken against it.