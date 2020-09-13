Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai amid her feud with the state government over the demolition of her property and comments on the law and order situation. Ranaut claimed that she had approached the governor as a citizen and had nothing to do with politics.

“I met the governor and he heard me as a daughter,” she was quoted as saying by PTI. “I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics.”

Ranaut said in a tweet that she explained her side of the story to the governor and spoke of the “injustice” done to her. “A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji,” the actor said. “I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system.” Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also accompanied her.

On Wednesday, Koshyari had summoned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s adviser Ajoy Mehta and expressed his displeasure over the “illegal razing” of Ranaut’s property in Bandra area, PTI had reported.

Ranaut had tweeted multiple videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials carrying out a demolition drive at her property and accused the Maharashtra government of trying to intimidate her. The Bombay High Court stayed the demolition the same day.

After the demolition drive, Ranaut had posted a video criticising Thackeray on social media. The next day, a police complaint was filed against Ranaut for the “foul” and derogatory language in her video.

The row between the Maharashtra government and Ranaut began after her remark that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to her and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Earlier this week, Ranaut was provided her Y-plus security by the Centre.

