A militant was killed in an overnight encounter with the security forces in the Charar-e-Sharif area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, the police said. The identity and the affiliation of the deceased militant is yet to be ascertained.

The operation, which began on Monday evening, is still underway, the police said.

The gunfight ensued after a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force, police and army launched a search and cordon operation on Monday, Greater Kashmir reported.

After the team neared the hiding spot of the suspected militants, they fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, leading to the gunfight.

The security forces maintained a tight vigil around the area in the night and the gunfight resumed in the morning, an official said, according to PTI. A CRPF personnel was injured during Monday’s firing and was taken to an army hospital.

On Thursday, three suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire and a CRPF personnel had sustained injuries, the armed forces said in a statement.

On August 29, security forces had killed another three suspected militants in a gunfight in Zadoora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The police added that incriminating materials such as arms and ammunition were found on the suspected militants.

Four suspected militants were killed in Shopian on August 28 following a gunfight. A fifth suspected militant had surrendered to the security forces.

On August 17, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla district. The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital.