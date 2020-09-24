Farmers’ groups in Punjab began a three-day “rail roko [stop trains]” agitation from Thursday against the central government’s farm bills that were passed in Parliament on September 20, reported Deccan Herald.

Two contentious farm ordinances, which the government claims are meant to liberalise the sector by opening it up to private players, were passed by a voice vote – not a division of votes – despite the Congress, Trinamool Congress and others’ demand for the same to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday and requested him to withhold his approval to the Centre’s contentious farm bills.

Last week, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher had announced that their agitation will be held between September 24 and September 26. Another farmers’ association has called for a statewide bandh on September 25.

In anticipation of the protests, special passenger trains operating from the Ferozepur division were cancelled or services have been partially stopped, according to Hindustan Times. The Amritsar-Haridwar train will be cancelled on Friday and Saturday and the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express from Thursday to Saturday.

Train No. 02904, earlier scheduled to run from Amritsar, will now begin its journey from Ambala between Thursday and Saturday. The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on Thursday will be rerouted to Ludhiana and it will stop at Ambala on Friday and Saturday.

#WATCH Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee sits on railway tracks in Amritsar as they begin their 'rail roko' agitation today, in protest against the #FarmBills.



The Committee had announced that they'll hold a 'rail roko' agitation from Sept 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/SwLBxzruIb — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the Congress began its nationwide agitation against the farm bills. The party is expected to have a series of countrywide programmes supporting the farmers’ rights. State unit chiefs and legislature party leaders will walk to Raj Bhavans and submit memorandums.

The party will also collect two crore signatures from farmers opposing the agricultural bills. Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies have decided to launch protests across Tamil Nadu on September 28.

The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, by a voice vote. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the third ordinance, which is part of the Centre’s farm liberalisation policies, was passed on Tuesday.

On Sunday and Monday, there were protests in the Upper House and the third ordinance could not be taken up. All the three ordinances were passed in the Lower House on September 18.