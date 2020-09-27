India’s coronavirus tally reached 59,92,532 on Sunday after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a rise of 88,600 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,124 to 94,503. India now has 9,56,402 active cases. The country’s mortality rate is 1.61%, while the recovery rate is at 82.1%.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet on Saturday, Bharti said that she had developed a mild fever during her trip to the Himalayas. She added that she will stay in quarantine at the Vande Mataram Kunj between Haridwar and Rishikesh and urged all those who came into contact with her to get tested.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his “Mann ki Baat” programme, praised the farmers for playing an important role in making India self reliant during the coronavirus crisis. His remark came amid nationwide protests over the Centre’s farm bills.
Drug pricing regulator National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixed the prices for medical oxygen cylinders and liquid medical oxygen amid increasing demand due to the coronavirus crisis. The ex-factory price of liquid medical oxygen at the manufacturers end has been fixed at Rs 15.22 per cubic metre, exclusive of GST. The ex-factory cost of medical oxygen cylinder at filler end has been fixed at Rs 25.71 per cubic metre, excluding GST.
The number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh crossed 1 lakh on Saturday as the state reported a record 3,896 new cases, according to PTI. Its tally stood at 1,02,461 and the toll rose to 817 with 23 more deaths.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that indigenous personal protective equipment manufacturers in India were producing more than 5 lakh units daily.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani directed his government to not organise the “Navrati Mahotsav” this year in view of the coronavirus crisis.The state has so far reported more than 1.31 lakh cases, including3,406 deaths.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that any country that develops a coronavirus vaccine must share with others or be “severely judged” by history. “This is a global responsibility and it’s a moral responsibility for a vaccine to be shared far and wide,” he said, according to AFP. “Some might see short-term advantage or even profit, but I assure you, to anyone who may think along those lines – humanity will have a very long memory and be a very, very severe judge.” Scott Morrison made the remark at the United Nations as the United States refrains from joining collective global efforts to develop a vaccine.
Mainland China reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The National Health Commission said that all the new cases were found among travellers from abroad.
The global coronavirus count reached 3,28,40,145 while the toll rose to 9,94,146, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries stood at 2,27,15,575