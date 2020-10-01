Two minors girls were allegedly abducted and raped for three days in Rajasthan, India Today reported on Thursday.

Baran Superintendent of Police Ravi Sabarwal said the father of the girls, aged 13 and 15, lodged a complaint at a police station for women on September 19, according to Zee News. The father said that two boys lured his daughters on September 18 from Baran and took them to Kota and Jaipur. The two prime accused along with three others raped the girls in the two cities, the father said in the complaint. The girls were found in Kota on September 21.

The family of the two girls alleged that they were threatened about filing a complaint against the accused. After the father approached the police, the accused were taken into custody. The minors’ family alleged that the accused threatened to kill them in front of the police.

Sabarwal said the minors went through a medical examination on September 22. The next day, the girls were produced before a judicial magistrate for recording their statements, the police officer said, adding that the minors had gone to Kota on their own without being forced. The police claimed that the girls had denied rape and kidnapping charges in their statement.

The minor girls were sent back to their family after a counseling session with a child welfare committee, he said. The police official added that if the minors were accusing the boys of rape, an investigation will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the media and the Opposition parties for comparing the case with the Hathras rape in which four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh raped and tortured a 19-year-old Dalit woman. The woman died on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the incident.

घटना होना एक बात है और कार्यवाही होना दूसरी, घटना हुई तो कार्यवाही भी तत्काल हुई। इस केस को मीडिया का एक वर्ग और विपक्ष हाथरस जैसी वीभत्स घटना से कम्पेयर करके प्रदेश और देश की जनता को गुमराह करने का काम कर रहे हैं।

3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 1, 2020

Gehlot said that the Opposition parties and a section of the media were trying to lead the country astray by comparing the case with the Hathras rape. “The girls themselves told the district magistrate in their statement under section 164 [of The Code Of Criminal Procedure] that they had gone on their own with the boys,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “The girls went through a medical examination and it was revealed in the report that the boys were also minors. The investigation [in the case] will continue.”