The police on Saturday said two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

On Friday, the security forces launched a corodon and search operation in Chingam area of the district after they received inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police officer said, according to PTI.

The officer said the operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The identity and the affiliation of the deceased militants were being ascertained, he added.

An M4 rifle and a pistol were seized from the militants, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Wednesday, security forces killed three militants in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district. Three more militants were killed in the Pampore area of Pulwama district on Monday. Two Central Reserve Police Force also died in the gunfight.

Two militants were killed on September 27 in a gunfight with security forces in Samboora village of Pampore in Pulwama district. Two army personnel had sustained injuries in the gunfight. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders were killed in a night-long encounter on September 25 in Anantnag district.

On September 24, an unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the district. The security forces had killed another militant in an overnight encounter in the Charar-e-Sharif area of September 23 Budgam district on Tuesday.

Three suspected militants were killed on September 17 in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area. A civilian was also killed in the crossfire and a CRPF personnel had sustained injuries, the armed forces said in a statement.

On August 29, three suspected militants and one soldier were killed in a gunfight in the Zadoora area of Pulwama district.