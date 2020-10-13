Coronavirus: India reports 55,342 new cases, toll rises by 706 to 1,09,856
India’s Covid-19 rose to to 71,75,880 on Tuesday as the country reported 55,342 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 706 to 1,09,856. India’s active cases stood at 8,38,729, while the number of recoveries rose to 62,27295. The country’s recovery rate is 86.78%, while the death rate stood at 1.53%.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.77 crore and the toll rose to 10,78,868, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.61 crore.
Live updates
9.14 am: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that life will get back to normal only when a second generation of Covid-19 vaccine become available, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.12 am: The economy of the United Kingdom cannot be “fully protected” as slower growth and higher borrowing leave it with record levels of debt, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a British think tank said, BBC reports. It said that the UK government’s borrowing this year will hit a level never seen in peacetime due to the pandemic.
9.11 am: Peru has opened the Inca ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist who had waited almost seven months to visit the world heritage site, BBC reports. Jesse Takayama was due to visit Machu Picchu in March, but couldn’t because of the coronavirus. Culture Minister Alejandro Neyra said Takayama was granted access after submitting a special request.
9.10 am: A man in the United States got reinfected with the coronavirus, with the second infection becoming far more dangerous than the first, doctors report, BBC reports. The 25-year-old needed hospital treatment after his lungs could not get enough oxygen into his body.
9.08 am: The Gujarat Election Commission has postponed the municipal and panchayat elections by three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, PTI reports. The elections for local bodies of self-governance including six municipal corporations, 55 municipalities, 31 district and 231 taluka panchayats were scheduled to be held in November.
8.45 am: Sikkim reported seven new Covid-19 cases, taking state tally to 3,366, reports PTI. One more fatality pushes toll to 57.
8.40 am: Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India have managed to collate thousands of fauna samples from 16 regions of the country even during Covid-19 restrictions, reports PTI, citing a top official of the organisation.
8.35 am: United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19, White House physician Sean Conley has said, according to AFP.
8.30 am: Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson on Monday said it had halted the advanced clinical trial of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine due to an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.
Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 71,20,538 on Monday as the country reported 66,732 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 816 to 1,09,150. India’s active cases stood at 8,61,853, while the number of recoveries rose to 61,49,535. The country’s recovery rate is 86.17%, while the death rate stood at 1.54%.
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s office said that he had recovered from the coronavirus. Naidu had tested positive for the infection on September 29. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tested positive for the infection earlier in the day. Thakur said that he was in quarantine after meeting a few people who were positive for the infection.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the coronavirus pandemic has “adversely affected” the Indian economy and consumer demands need to be stimulated. The minister announced LTC cash vouchers and special festival advance schemes for government employees to boost demand.
- The Supreme Court ruled that students who could not take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test due to the coronavirus pandemic or because they were stuck in containment zones be given a chance to take it on October 14. The results of the exams will be declared on October 16.
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un got emotional as he apologised – a rare thing in itself – for failing to guide the country when it is facing the coronavirus crisis.
- The Chinese city of Qingdao said that it will test its 9 million, or 90 lakh, citizens for the coronavirus after a dozen cases were found in a hospital.