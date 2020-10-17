Three people allegedly shot dead Bharatiya Janata Party leader DK Gupta in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday, ANI reported.

Gupta was the vice-president of BJP’s Firozabad mandal (ward), according to India Today. Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said Gupta was attacked by three people on a bike when he was closing his shop. He was taken to a hospital in Agra.

Gupta’s family alleged that he was killed because of political enmity, according to NDTV. They named his party colleague Viresh Tomar and two uncles as suspects. They were taken into police custody.

The police said that Gupta and Tomar recently had an argument on social media. “Viresh Tomar’s uncle had earlier contested village pradhan’s election from Ratigarhi village in Firozabad against Dayashanker [DK Gupta],” Inspector Agra (Range) A Satish Ganesh told the news channel. “Dayashanker had lost and Narendra Tomar [the uncle] had won the election.”

Gupta’s family and supporters staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding that the accused be arrested. Police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra told NDTV that cops tried to pacify the protestors. “We are aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours,” he said.