The big news: Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Three BJP workers were killed in suspected militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and NIA again raided NGOs and trusts in a terror funding case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Three dead in knife attack at French church, PM raises security threat level to highest: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands with France in fight against terrorism.
- Three BJP members killed in suspected militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam: The workers were identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.
- For second day, NIA raids six NGOs, trusts in Delhi, Kashmir in terror funding case:Journalist bodies and a human rights group called the raids a tactic to intimidate and silence.
- Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ for first time this season, improvement expected over weekend: CJI Bobde during a hearing on air pollution in Delhi-NCR said people should start using their bicycles.
- SC stays Uttarakhand HC order of CBI inquiry into graft allegations against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat: The court also issued notices to the investigating agency and two journalists related to the case and sought their replies within four weeks.
- Output of eight core industries shrank 0.8% in September – lowest since March, shows data: This was caused primarily due to the decline in production of cement, natural gas, refinery products and crude oil.
- Delhi again reports highest single-day rise with 5,739 new coronavirus cases, tally over 3.75 lakh: The coronavirus has infected more than 4.4 crore people globally and killed 11,73,270, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 3 crore people have recovered from the infection.
- Gauhati HC asks NRC coordinator to explain inclusion of ‘undeserving’ persons in final list: On October 13, NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma had asked deputy commissioners across the state to delete names of ‘ineligible persons’ from the document.
- Rajinikanth says letter about cancelling his political plans is fake, but admits to health concerns: On Wednesday, a letter went viral on social media indicating that Rajinikanth’s plans on joining politics were doubtful due to health concerns.
- Court orders inquiry against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for alleged derogatory posts against Muslims: The police have been asked to submit an inquiry report by December 5.