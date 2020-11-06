The big news: Joe Biden on the verge of victory in 2020 US elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi registered a record 7,178 new coronavirus cases, and Amit Shah hit out at Mamata Banerjee’s ‘politics of appeasement’.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Joe Biden takes lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania; Georgia to recount votes: ‘If you count legal votes I win,’ claimed Trump as he again accused Democrats of stealing elections. Meanwhile, Facebook banned ‘Stop the Steal’ group for organising protests against vote counting. Earlier in the day, climate activist Greta Thunberg mocked Trump over the results in his own words.
- Delhi records over 7,000 daily cases for first time: Karnataka, Chandigarh banned firecrackers during Diwali, citing the coronavirus situation.
- ‘Politics of appeasement has hurt Bengal’s tradition of spirituality,’ says Amit Shah: The home minister is on a two-day visit of the state to take a stock of the party’s organisational matters ahead of Assembly elections next year.
- Ensure there is no smog in Delhi: SC tells Centre’s new air quality commission: Advocate Vikas Singh said the commission has no members from the health ministry and the situation might worsen by the time the court takes up the case.
- NRC ‘fundamentally wrong’, Assam to start new exercise if SC permits, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: The minister added that the new drive will begin after the state Assembly elections.
- How much more time do you need to complete Hathras inquiry, Allahabad HC asks CBI: The woman’s family has reportedly informed the HC that it was unhappy with the line of investigation the CBI has taken by focussing on honour killing.
- Bihar Assembly election is not Nitish Kumar’s last, statement taken out of context, claims JD(U): The chief of the Janata Dal (United)’s Bihar unit said the opposition was drawing inferences without listening to the chief minister’s full statement.
- Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail hearing in Dumka Treasury fodder scam case deferred to November 27: The Rashtriya Janata Dal was hoping for his release from jail on 9 November, a day ahead of the Bihar election results.
- No relief for Arnab Goswami yet as Bombay HC adjourns interim bail plea hearing to Saturday: The Supreme Court, meanwhile, sent a contempt notice to Maharashtra Assembly secretary for alleged intimidation of Arnab Goswami.
- CBI asked to reply to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s plea against his conviction in Unnao custodial death case: The judge sent a notice to the investigating agency in the plea calling for a suspension of Sengar’s sentence till the pendency of the appeal.