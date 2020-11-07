The big news: Exit polls give Tejashwi Yadav-led alliance an edge in Bihar, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bombay High Court reserved its order on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea, and Joe Biden appeared close to winning the US presidency.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict victory for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with Tejashwi Yadav as chief minister: In the final phase of polling on Saturday, 55.22% turnout was recorded.
- Arnab Goswami to be in jail for now as Bombay HC reserves order on interim bail plea: The television anchor was arrested on Wednesday in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.
- ‘We’re going to win,’ says Joe Biden as US elections vote counting drags on: The former vice president said he been given mandate on Covid, economy, climate change and assured Americans that US ‘democracy works’. Meanwhile, Twitter flagged posts referring to Biden as ‘president-elect’, saying results are not official.
- Unwell activist Stan Swamy seeks permission to use sipper in jail, court to hear plea in 20 days: Swamy’s application stated that he was unable to hold a glass due to Parkinson’s disease.
- India records 50,356 new coronavirus cases in a day, tally at 84.6 lakh: Haryana also banned sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, citing risk of Covid-19 spread. Rajasthan health minister said second wave can come before December 15. Meanwhile, White House chief of staff tested positive as US reported over 1 lakh cases for third day.
- People’s Alliance in J&K to unitedly contest upcoming District Development Council elections: People’s Conference leader Sajjad Lone said the decision was taken in order to reclaim the political landscape of the Valley from ‘divisive forces’.
- ISRO successfully launches EOS-01, nine other satellites onboard PSLV-C49: The primary satellite EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support.
- Delhi’s air quality worsens to ‘severe’ category, likely to remain like that on Diwali: The health ministry told a parliamentary panel that air pollution may lead to faster spread of Covid-19.
- Only court can decide fate of convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, says Tamil Nadu Congress chief: This came days after DMK chief MK Stalin wrote to the governor, urging him to to accept the recommendation of the state Cabinet and remit the life sentences.
- S Hareesh wins Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2020 for ‘Moustache’: The debut novel has been translated into English by Jayasree Kalathil.