Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked both India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue following a major cross-border shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, four Indian Army soldiers, a Border Security Force sub inspector and six civilians were killed when Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violations in several areas in Jammu and Kashmir. As the Indian Army retaliated, six people, including a Pakistani soldier, were killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Dawn reported. However, Indian media reports said that six to seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in the firing.

“Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC,” Mufti tweeted. “If only Indian and Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon and implemented by [former prime minister AB] Vajpayee ji and [ex-Pakistan president General Pervez] Musharaf sahab is a good place to start.”

Pakistan carried out strikes across multiple sectors of Dawar in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora district, Keran in Kupwara district, Uri in Baramulla and Naugam in Anantnag district, the Indian Army said. It used used mortars and other weapons to target the sectors.

On Friday, the National Conference demanded an immediate end to such border skirmishes. Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone had called the shelling as “modern day barbarism”.