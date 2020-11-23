The health condition of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday and is “very very critical”, PTI reported, citing doctors.

The Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-Covid complications. Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of the hospital, said that a team of nine doctors was monitoring his health. “The present status of sir [Gogoi] is very very critical and the doctors are doing their best,” Sarma said.

Gogoi’s blood pressure was fluctuating and he was breathing only with the help of machines. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was at the hospital along with the Congress leader’s son, Gaurav Gogoi.

The former Assam chief minister’s health had worsened due to multiple organ failure on Saturday. Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that efforts were being made to revive Gogoi’s organs. He was admitted to the hospital on November 2.

Tarun Gogoi had tested positive on August 26, and had been discharged on October 25. The former chief minister was administered plasma therapy on September 1 after his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on September 25 after his oxygen levels had dropped.

The 85-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represents Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.