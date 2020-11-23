Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Assam’s longest serving chief minister, Tarun Gogoi, and said he was anguished by his passing away.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre,” Modi tweeted. “Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Gogoi, who had been battling for his life with post-Covid complications in a hospital for weeks, died of a multiple organ failure on Monday. The 86-year-old three-time Congress chief minister, who represented the Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 25. He was among 24 legislators from the state to have contracted the infection.

President Ram Nath Kovind, too, expressed his grief and remembered Gogoi’s illustrious political career, saying his tenure in office was a “period of epochal change” in Assam. “The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience,” Kovind wrote on Twitter.

“He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state,” the president added. “His passing away marks the end of an era.”

Rahul Gandhi said Gogoi was a “true Congress leader” who devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. “For me, he was a great and wise teacher,” Gandhi wrote. “I loved and respected him deeply.”

The Congress leader added that he will miss Gogoi and gave his love and condolences to the family.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who cancelled his engagements in Dibrugarh and flew back to Guwahati, offered his condolences and remembered Gogoi as a vibrant leader “who was full of life until a few days back”. “It’s the end of an era in Assam’s public life,” Sonowal added.

Union Home Minister said he was anguished to learn about Gogoi’s death and called it a “tragic loss”.

More tributes pour in:

An incredible leader, a Congress stalwart & three-time CM of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi's dedication towards the development & unity of his people and his State has inspired many generations of Indians.



We pay our heartfelt condolences to his family at this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/bfRFvRDTsJ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 23, 2020

Shri @tarun_gogoi dada, may you rest in perfect peace.

My sincere condolences to you and your family @GauravGogoiAsm

My heart goes out to everyone who loved him.



This is such a huge loss for North East India. pic.twitter.com/HmHsnfvj49 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) November 23, 2020

Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Former Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji.

True son of the soil and a popular leader. His contributions will be remembered fondly.

May the departed soul find peace,

my condolences to @GauravGogoiAsm & the entire family🙏 — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 23, 2020

Tarun Gogoi who rescued Assam from bankruptcy in 2001 and transformed the state during the 15 years he was CM, is sadly no more. He was a wonderful man, full of energy and ideas till the very last. I have many fond memories of working closely with him. He will be missed. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 23, 2020

Mr @tarun_gogoi was a phenomenon — a force of nature, secularism. Despite his falling health, he joined in the protest against CAA/NRC. Haven’t seen such conviction and ideals in many leaders. Rest in Peace Gogoi Ji! pic.twitter.com/WFURx2cz6S — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) November 23, 2020

People in rest of India may or may not know but the role of ##TarunGogoi in rebuilding Assam along with other leaders was key to the overall development of the northeast region. we across different party line have huge respect for him which is rarity today — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) November 23, 2020

With Shri Tarun Gogoi's passing an era has come to an end in the history of Assam & of Indian politics. Generations to come will remember how he rebuilt Assam to a prosperous state during his tenure as CM.



Condolences to Shri @GauravGogoiAsm & family. Strength & prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IYoFDGVG01 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 23, 2020