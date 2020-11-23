The big news: Political leaders mourn former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s death, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Oxford vaccine has shown over 70% overall efficacy, and Allahabad HC overturned an order that said conversion for marriage unacceptable.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi, political leaders condole Tarun Gogoi’s death: The former Assam chief minister died on Monday at the age of 86.
- Oxford University coronavirus vaccine shows an average protection of 70% in trials: The vaccine candidate is expected to be cheaper and more low-maintenance than Moderna and Pfizer’s.
- Allahabad HC overrides order that held conversion just for marriage unacceptable: The High Court said the observation made by it on October 30 does not deal with matters of life and liberty of two mature individuals in choosing a partner.
- Maharashtra makes Covid-19 negative report must for people from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa: The state government in an order said people coming from these four states will be turned back if they have symptoms of the coronavirus..
- Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail in drugs case: The Narcotics Control Bureau had seized drugs during raids at Singh’s home and office last week.
- Congress criticises Centre’s proposal to increase daily working hours to 12: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has now given ‘an open license’ to suppress the working and manufacturing class.
- Devendra Fadnavis downplays his 2019 coup with Ajit Pawar, says day ‘need not be remembered’: On November 23, last year, Fadnavis had taken oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra early in the morning, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
- Owaisi speaks language of ‘rabid Islamism, extremism’ like Jinnah, says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya: At a rally, the BJP leader also accused the AIMIM chief and his brother of allowing ‘only Rohingya Muslims and not development’ in Hyderabad.
- Umar Khalid’s custody extended ‘illegally and mechanically’, his counsel tells court: The lawyers of the former JNU student requested the court to clarify that remand/extension proceedings cannot be carried out mechanically.
- FIR filed in MP for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ over kissing scenes in ‘A Suitable Boy’: Two executives of Netflix India have been booked after BJP leader Gaurav Tiwari filed a complaint.