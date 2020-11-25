The big news: Cyclone Nivar likely to make landfall before dawn, and nine other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chennai airport to be closed from 7 pm to 7 am tomorrow as cyclone Nivar intensifies: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said that the cyclonic storm may bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 kmph and 130 kmph.
- Farmers begin protest march from Ambala to Delhi, police set up barricades and use water cannons: The Delhi Police reiterated that all requests from farmers’ outfits for protest permits on Thursday and Friday have been rejected.
- Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60: One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup.
- Cabinet approves Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS Bank, lifts restrictions on withdrawals: The private bank was put under a one-month moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India on November 17.
- Centre issues new Covid-19 guidelines for states, Union Territories from December 1, details here: In its fresh guidelines for ‘surveillance, containment and caution’, the home ministry asked states to encourage ‘Covid-appropriate’ behaviour.
- BJP’s Vijay Sinha elected Bihar Assembly Speaker amid ruckus from Opposition: Members of the Opposition led protests against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence in the floor of the House during the voting.
- Farooq Abdullah says ‘falsehood being unleashed’ after named in list of land encroachers: The second list of beneficiaries of the Roshni Act, also named Abdullah’s sister Suraiya Matto and son Omar Abdullah.
- Sushil Modi accuses Lalu Yadav of ‘promising ministerial berths’ to NDA MLAs: The former deputy chief minister tweeted an audio clip, where a voice claiming to be Yadav can be heard making the offer.
- NIA arrests PDP leader Waheed Parra in terror case related to suspended J&K police officer: A spokesperson from the agency said Parra was involved in a conspiracy to support the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group along with Davinder Singh.
- AIMIM to contest 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, says party state president: On a possible alliance, Vakeel Ahmed said that they were in talks with other parties but ruled out any tie up with the ruling AIADMK.