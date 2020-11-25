A look at the headlines right now:

Chennai airport to be closed from 7 pm to 7 am tomorrow as cyclone Nivar intensifies: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said that the cyclonic storm may bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds between 120 kmph and 130 kmph. Farmers begin protest march from Ambala to Delhi, police set up barricades and use water cannons: The Delhi Police reiterated that all requests from farmers’ outfits for protest permits on Thursday and Friday have been rejected. Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60: One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup. Cabinet approves Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS Bank, lifts restrictions on withdrawals: The private bank was put under a one-month moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India on November 17. Centre issues new Covid-19 guidelines for states, Union Territories from December 1, details here: In its fresh guidelines for ‘surveillance, containment and caution’, the home ministry asked states to encourage ‘Covid-appropriate’ behaviour. BJP’s Vijay Sinha elected Bihar Assembly Speaker amid ruckus from Opposition: Members of the Opposition led protests against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence in the floor of the House during the voting. Farooq Abdullah says ‘falsehood being unleashed’ after named in list of land encroachers: The second list of beneficiaries of the Roshni Act, also named Abdullah’s sister Suraiya Matto and son Omar Abdullah. Sushil Modi accuses Lalu Yadav of ‘promising ministerial berths’ to NDA MLAs: The former deputy chief minister tweeted an audio clip, where a voice claiming to be Yadav can be heard making the offer. NIA arrests PDP leader Waheed Parra in terror case related to suspended J&K police officer: A spokesperson from the agency said Parra was involved in a conspiracy to support the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group along with Davinder Singh. AIMIM to contest 25-30 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, says party state president: On a possible alliance, Vakeel Ahmed said that they were in talks with other parties but ruled out any tie up with the ruling AIADMK.