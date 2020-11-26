The big news: Farmers march to Delhi defying police crackdown, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi once again pitched for simultaneous elections, and three people died as Nivar weakened into a cyclonic storm.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers say they’re prepared for months of protest after police crackdown: Meanwhile, the Opposition criticised the use of water cannons and tear gas on the farmers; SAD chief Sukhbir Badal called Haryana government’s attempt to stop the march ‘Punjab’s 26/11’; and Metro services from NCR to Delhi have been suspended till further orders on Friday.
- PM Narendra Modi renews push for simultaneous polls, says they are what the country needs: The prime minister also suggested the creation of a single voters’ list for national, state and panchayat elections.
- Nivar weakens into cyclonic storm, Puducherry revokes prohibitory orders: Tamil Nadu declared a public holiday in 16 districts including Chennai.
- Stan Swamy’s new plea for sipper to be heard on December 4 after NIA denies seizing it: The agency responded to the 83-year-old’s application only after 20 days, but the court rejected the activist’s request.
- India extends ban on international flights till December 31: Scheduled flights may be allowed on certain routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.
- On 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Jaishankar says India will keep global spotlight on cross-border terrorism: The external affairs minister also paid homage to those killed in the terror attacks.
- Three more PDP leaders resign, say party has become ‘second fiddle’ to National Conference: Earlier in October, TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa had quit the Mehbooba Mufti-led party.
- Two security personnel killed in suspected militant attack in Srinagar: A search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.
- BJP’s Tejasvi Surya booked for allegedly trespassing on Hyderabad university: On November 24, the BJP leader had allegedly forcefully entered the campus of Osmania University and addressed the students.
- Donald Trump pardons his former national security adviser who pled guilty to lying to the FBI: Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.