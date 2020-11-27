The big news: India enters recession with two consecutive GDP contractions, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: After police crackdown, protesting farmers finally entered Delhi, and TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigned from West Bengal Cabinet.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s GDP fell by 7.5% in July-September, economy in technical recession for first time ever: A country’s economy is said to hit recession when its GDP growth is negative for two consecutive quarters or more.
- Delhi government stands with farmers, will take care of them, say AAP leaders: Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to hold talks with the farmers immediately as situation is out of control.
- Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal minister, BJP says its doors open: While the TMC leader has given up his ministerial position, he remains a Trinamool legislator as he is yet to resign from the state Assembly.
- BJP nominates former Deputy CM Sushil Modi for bye-poll to Rajya Sabha seat: The seat fell vacant after the demise of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8.
- Mehbooba Mufti says she has been illegally detained again, daughter also placed under house arrest: The PDP chief said the government had barred the media from entering her residence in Srinagar to attend her press conference.
- Bombay HC quashes civic body’s demolition notice to Kangana Ranaut: The court added that Ranaut was allowed to make her property habitable.
- Court pulls up prison authorities for not responding to activist Anand Teltumbde’s plea: The court made the remark after Teltumbde submitted that there had no been no reply to a petition he submitted in August.
- Pakistan approves chemical castration for rapists, sets up special courts for rape cases: The two ordinances are the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020 and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.
- ‘Mere Covid-19 guidelines not enough, Centre should take lead,’ says SC on enforcing protocols: The Supreme Court said the central government needed to ensure that all states followed standard operating procedures.
- Uddhav Thackeray warns BJP after ED raids on Shiv Sena leader: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik and his son Vihang Sarnaik are facing allegations of money laundering.