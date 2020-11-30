The big news: Farmers say they will keep protesting at UP border, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Moderna said it will seek emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, and a red alert was sounded for four Kerala districts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers say they will remain at UP Gate border, claim to have ration till Republic Day: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, an ally of the BJP in Rajasthan, threatened to quit the NDA if the Centre did not withdraw the three new farm laws.
- Moderna says it will seek US, EU emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday: The company said its data showed that the vaccine was 100% effective against severe cases.
- Red alert for four Kerala districts on December 2 and 3 after heavy rain forecast: Tamil Nadu is expected to experience another cyclonic storm, which is headed towards the southern parts of the state and the Sri Lankan coast.
- Serum Institute files Rs 100 crore case against volunteer who claimed vaccine made him ill: The drug manufacturer said that the participant was ‘falsely blaming’ the coronavirus vaccine trial for his medical problems.
- Man in Madhya Pradesh arrested for allegedly harassing wife to change religion: The woman complained that she was harassed and pressurised to learn Urdu and Arabic.
- Doubts being created in minds of farmers through rumours, says PM Modi, calls it ‘new trend’: Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that the ongoing farmers’ protests against three newly-passed farm laws have ‘Khalistani and Maoist’ links.
- File an FIR quickly and conduct impartial probe, court tells police in a closed case related to Delhi violence: The complainant had identified 16 men who he alleged were part of a mob that had carried out a ‘murderous attack’ on his home, but the police did not act on it.
- Centre plans to vaccinate up to 30 crore Indians against Covid-19 by August next year, says health minister: The government asked the chief secretaries of the states and UTs to step up fire safety measures at hospitals after five coronavirus patients died at a private medical centre in Gujarat’s Rajkot.
- ‘My mind will not change in six months’, says Trump, suggests continued fight in first post-poll interview: United States President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, announced an all-women press team.
- WHO says stand on finding the origins of the coronavirus is clear, will start from Wuhan: India’s coronavirus count rose to 94,31,692, while the toll climbed to 1,37,139. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.26 crore people and killed over 14.58 lakh.