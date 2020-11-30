A look at the headlines right now:

Farmers say they will remain at UP Gate border, claim to have ration till Republic Day: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, an ally of the BJP in Rajasthan, threatened to quit the NDA if the Centre did not withdraw the three new farm laws.

Moderna says it will seek US, EU emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday: The company said its data showed that the vaccine was 100% effective against severe cases. Red alert for four Kerala districts on December 2 and 3 after heavy rain forecast: Tamil Nadu is expected to experience another cyclonic storm, which is headed towards the southern parts of the state and the Sri Lankan coast. Serum Institute files Rs 100 crore case against volunteer who claimed vaccine made him ill: The drug manufacturer said that the participant was ‘falsely blaming’ the coronavirus vaccine trial for his medical problems. Man in Madhya Pradesh arrested for allegedly harassing wife to change religion: The woman complained that she was harassed and pressurised to learn Urdu and Arabic. Doubts being created in minds of farmers through rumours, says PM Modi, calls it ‘new trend’: Meanwhile, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that the ongoing farmers’ protests against three newly-passed farm laws have ‘Khalistani and Maoist’ links. File an FIR quickly and conduct impartial probe, court tells police in a closed case related to Delhi violence: The complainant had identified 16 men who he alleged were part of a mob that had carried out a ‘murderous attack’ on his home, but the police did not act on it. Centre plans to vaccinate up to 30 crore Indians against Covid-19 by August next year, says health minister: The government asked the chief secretaries of the states and UTs to step up fire safety measures at hospitals after five coronavirus patients died at a private medical centre in Gujarat’s Rajkot. ‘My mind will not change in six months’, says Trump, suggests continued fight in first post-poll interview: United States President-elect Joe Biden, meanwhile, announced an all-women press team. WHO says stand on finding the origins of the coronavirus is clear, will start from Wuhan: India’s coronavirus count rose to 94,31,692, while the toll climbed to 1,37,139. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 6.26 crore people and killed over 14.58 lakh.