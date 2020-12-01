The big news: Farmers, Centre to hold talks again after discussions fail, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The health ministry said not all Indians need vaccination to halt Covid-19 spread, and contempt action to begin against webcomics creator.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre to hold another meeting on Thursday as talks with farmers fail: The government offered to set up a committee to look into the concerns related to the laws, but the farmers reportedly turned down the idea. Meanwhile, BJP’s Haryana ally urged it to speedily address farmers’ concerns, and Union Minister VK Singh said protestors did not look ‘appear to be farmers in pictures’.
- Covid-19: It may not be necessary to vaccinate all Indians to halt spread, says Centre: ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said the aim is to break the chain of viral transmission of coronavirus.
- Contempt proceedings to begin against ‘Sanitary Panels’ creator as Attorney General gives consent: The charges relate to two tweets Rachita Taneja made about the Supreme Court granting bail to Republic TV owner Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.
- GST collections in November 1.4% higher than revenue collected in same month last year: This is the second straight month in the current fiscal year when the GST revenue has topped Rs 1 lakh crore.
- Allow smaller parties some time to speak at December 4 meeting, CPI leader tells Modi: Binoy Viswam said he was informed that only parties with more than 10 members in Parliament will be allowed to speak at the meeting.
- SC raps Gujarat over Rajkot Covid-19 hospital fire, says ‘no one can suppress facts’: The Supreme Court reacted to the counter-affidavit submitted by the Gujarat government.
- Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, likely to be sent to Legislative Council: The actor had quit Congress last year alleging ‘petty in-house politics’.
- Justin Trudeau backs farmers’ agitation, says Canada will always defend right of peaceful protestors: He had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protestors.
- Deforestation in Amazon shoots up to 12-year high in 2020: Environmentalists blamed President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies for the destruction of the rainforest.
- US government argues for extradition of key 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused to India: Tahawwur Rana wanted it to be conveyed to one of the Pakistani co-conspirators a year after the 2008 attacks that he deserved a ‘medal’ for his ‘contribution’.