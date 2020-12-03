Farm laws: Protests enter eighth day, Centre to meet farmers again today
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the talks, according to reports.
The Centre will on Thursday hold another round of talks with the farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws as the last meeting between the two sides on Tuesday failed to break the impasse. The farmers’ “Dilli Chalo” protest entered the eighth day on Thursday.
The Lok Sangharsh Morcha, one of the groups engaged in the protest, had said the fresh round of talks would be the “last chance” for the government to take a decision on the new laws, failing which, the farmers “movement will become huge and the government will fall”.
Live updates
9.31 am: Heavy security is seen at the Singhu border.
9.27 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari alleges that the “tukde tukde gang” is trying to turn the farmers’ protest into a Shaheen Bagh-like agitation, PTI reports.
BJP leaders often accuse their opponents and dissidents of being members of a “tukde tukde” gang, or a group of people trying to divide India.
9.24 am: A group of farmers from Rajasthan joins the protest at the Delhi-Haryana border, ANI reports.
9.20 am: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee says it will not hold any meeting with the Centre until Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the leaders of all 507 farmers’ unions, ANI reports. The union accuses the Centre of trying to divide the farmers.
7.53 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the talks, according to reports. The meeting is scheduled to take place around 9.30 am.
7.50 am: The Centre has called for a fourth round of talks with the farmers on Thursday, after the meeting between the government and over 30 union leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock. During the discussion, the government had offered to set up a committee to look into the concerns related to the laws. But the farmers turned down the idea, emphasising that their demand was “non-negotiable”.
7.45 am: What are the three farm laws?
The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Taken together, the three legislations loosen regulations on the sale, pricing and storage of agricultural produce. They allow farmers to sell outside mandis notified by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They enable contract farming through deals with private sector companies. They take food items like cereals and pulses off the list of essential commodities, lifting stock limits on such produce.
Farmers and traders have alleged that the government wants to discontinue the minimum support price regime in the name of reforms. They fear that the laws will leave them at the mercy of corporate powers. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
The government claims the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell in the open market. But farmers say the laws will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, leave farmers to the mercy of market forces and threaten food security.
Most Opposition parties and farmers’ organisations across the country have strongly opposed the bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest allies, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance in protest against these bills.
7.40 am: Haryana Minister JP Dalal, while speaking about the protests, alleges that China and Pakistan are trying to destabilise India in the name of the farmers, ANI reports.
7.35 am: Rakesh Tikait, the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says all farmers’ organisations in the country should hit the streets now, ANI reports. “If the government wants, it can resolve the issues,” he says.
7.30 am: Thousands of farmers from several states in India, especially Punjab and Haryana, have camped at Delhi’s borders for seven days now, demonstrating against the Centre’s agriculture laws. The farmers had to brave tear gas and water cannons on their march to enter Delhi as the police refused them entry.
The authorities had taken extraordinary measures to set up blockades on highways, parking buses, trucks and other large vehicles. At some places, they even dug up trenches to obstruct farmers, many of whom camped on highways for the night in biting cold. Dramatic scenes unfolded at the borders as the farmers threw barricades set up by the police into a river. They also clashed with the police on a bridge.
Eventually, they were allowed to enter the Capital and were designated a protest site not to their liking. Many chose to camp at the Delhi border, especially at the Tikri and Singhu border crossings.
Here’s a quick recap of Wednesday’s developments:
- Leaders of farmer unions warned that they would “take more steps” if the Centre does not fulfill their demands and abolish the new agricultural laws. They also asked for a special session of Parliament to scrap the laws.
- Thirty-two farmer groups met at Singhu near Delhi and Haryana to discuss their demands, after the Centre asked for written details of the “specific issues” related to the Farm Reforms Acts. The meeting was also attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar once again appealed to farmers to trust the government when it says that the new legislations will bring about necessary reform that will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment. Earlier in the day, Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met Home Minister Amit Shah for the third time this week to find ways to assuage the anger of the farmers.
- The All India Transport Congress, representing about 95 lakh truckers, threatened to halt operations in North India from December 8 if the government failed to address concerns of the farming community.
- The Chandigarh Police used water cannons on Punjab Youth Congress workers, who gathered outside Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence. The workers, who were then detained, were demanding apology from the chief minister for the use of force against the protesting farmers.
- The Bar Council said it will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ask him to repeal the laws. “It [the legislations] are also against the lawyers as it bars the civil court’s jurisdiction and won’t let farmers get justice,” senior advocate HS Phoolka said.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for accusing his government of displaying double standards by notifying one of the Centre’s new farm laws last month. The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has extended its support to the protesting farmers. Kejriwal accused Singh of indulging in “low-level” politics in a sensitive situation.