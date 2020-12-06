As many as 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in South Mumbai’s heavily-congested Lalbaug area on Sunday morning, PTI reported. The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers were sent to the spot, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city’s civic body, according to NDTV.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out in one of the apartments in the building. It led to an explosion of a gas cylinder. “It was a ‘level-one’ [minor] fire,” a fire official told PTI. “Sixteen people were injured in the blaze.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the injured at King Edward Memorial Hospital, where 12 of them have been admitted. Four of the injured have also been taken to Global hospital.

More details are awaited.