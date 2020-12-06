A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition parties support farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8: Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the laws are not repealed. Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will skip a Canada-led meeting on coronavirus, days after the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended support to the protests. At least 140 fall sick with unknown illness in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru, water contamination suspected: Eluru Government General Hospital said epidemiology and microbiology experts from Vijayawada were called to determine the cause of illness. 11% patients in Delhi who tested Covid-19 negative in antigen tests found infected through RT-PCR: The Centre had in September asked all states and UTs to mandatorily retest all symptomatic cases found Covid-19 negative in rapid antigen tests through RT-PCR.

CAA likely to be implemented from January, says BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal: He was speaking at a campaign programme ahead of the state elections next year. Pinarayi Vijayan opposes Centre’s decision to name science institute after RSS’ MS Golwalkar: Left Democratic Front convener A Vijayaraghavan, meanwhile, said the BJP was trying to ‘communalise everything’. MP Badruddin Ajmal’s trust charged with sedition over foreign funds allegedly from terror outfits: BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah filed an FIR, after an non-government organisation made the allegations on Thursday. ‘We will still win,’ says Donald Trump, urges Georgia governor to overturn results: On Saturday, Trump held his first post-poll rally in Georgia ahead of key runoff elections to two Senate seats. India’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases: Pfizer has reportedly sought approval for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine from India’s drug regulator.

Review closure of ‘Mirror’ dailies, safeguard jobs, Mumbai Press body tells Times Group: The association noted that the sudden closure of the newspapers would adversely affect more than 150 journalists and other employees in Mumbai and Pune.

Chargesheet against six for alleged cross-border drug smuggling to fund terror activities in J&K: In June, the NIA seized over 21 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara.