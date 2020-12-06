The big news: Opposition parties back farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ call, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Around 140 fell sick with an unknown illness in AP, and 11% patients in Delhi who tested Covid-19 negative in antigen tests found infected.
- Opposition parties support farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8: Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the laws are not repealed. Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will skip a Canada-led meeting on coronavirus, days after the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended support to the protests.
- At least 140 fall sick with unknown illness in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru, water contamination suspected: Eluru Government General Hospital said epidemiology and microbiology experts from Vijayawada were called to determine the cause of illness.
- 11% patients in Delhi who tested Covid-19 negative in antigen tests found infected through RT-PCR: The Centre had in September asked all states and UTs to mandatorily retest all symptomatic cases found Covid-19 negative in rapid antigen tests through RT-PCR.
- CAA likely to be implemented from January, says BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal: He was speaking at a campaign programme ahead of the state elections next year.
- Pinarayi Vijayan opposes Centre’s decision to name science institute after RSS’ MS Golwalkar: Left Democratic Front convener A Vijayaraghavan, meanwhile, said the BJP was trying to ‘communalise everything’.
- MP Badruddin Ajmal’s trust charged with sedition over foreign funds allegedly from terror outfits: BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah filed an FIR, after an non-government organisation made the allegations on Thursday.
- ‘We will still win,’ says Donald Trump, urges Georgia governor to overturn results: On Saturday, Trump held his first post-poll rally in Georgia ahead of key runoff elections to two Senate seats.
- India’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases: Pfizer has reportedly sought approval for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine from India’s drug regulator.
- Review closure of ‘Mirror’ dailies, safeguard jobs, Mumbai Press body tells Times Group: The association noted that the sudden closure of the newspapers would adversely affect more than 150 journalists and other employees in Mumbai and Pune.
- Chargesheet against six for alleged cross-border drug smuggling to fund terror activities in J&K: In June, the NIA seized over 21 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore from Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara.