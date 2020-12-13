The big news: Farmer leaders to begin 9-hour hunger strike tomorrow and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kailash Vijayvargiya said CAA will be implemented soon in West Bengal, and BJP chief JP Nadda tested positive for the coronavirus.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi-Jaipur highway, closed due to farmers’ tractor march, opens partially: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will fast with the farmers on Monday to protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws.
- CAA will be implemented soon in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said people were looking forward to Amit Shah announcing the implementation of the Act during his visit to Thakurnagar.
- BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home isolation: He requested all the people who came into contact with him to get tested for the infection.
- Covid-19 vaccination drive may start in January if Serum Institute gets emergency approval, says CEO: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the coronavirus vaccine will be made free of all costs in the state.
- Raghav Chadha, Atishi, 3 other AAP leaders detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah’s house: The party had sought police permission to stage a protest against the alleged misappropriation of civic body funds.
- Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in US vandalised by ‘Khalistani elements’ during protests against India’s farm laws: Hundreds of people took out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC to show support for the farmers protesting in India.
- Over 51% turnout recorded in sixth phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir: About 7.48 lakh people voted for 245 candidates in 131 constituencies in this phase.
- Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai in connection with TRP scam: The television channel said it will move the Holiday court against the arrest.
- Top Punjab police officer resigns to show support for protesting farmers: Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar said ‘I am a farmer first and a police officer later’.
- BPF wins 17 seats in Bodoland Territorial Council election, fails to cross majority mark: The BJP, which had one seat in the last polls, bagged nine constituencies.