Delhi-Jaipur highway, closed due to farmers’ tractor march, opens partially: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will fast with the farmers on Monday to protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws. CAA will be implemented soon in West Bengal, says Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP MP Shantanu Thakur said people were looking forward to Amit Shah announcing the implementation of the Act during his visit to Thakurnagar. BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home isolation: He requested all the people who came into contact with him to get tested for the infection. Covid-19 vaccination drive may start in January if Serum Institute gets emergency approval, says CEO: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the coronavirus vaccine will be made free of all costs in the state. Raghav Chadha, Atishi, 3 other AAP leaders detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah’s house: The party had sought police permission to stage a protest against the alleged misappropriation of civic body funds. Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in US vandalised by ‘Khalistani elements’ during protests against India’s farm laws: Hundreds of people took out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC to show support for the farmers protesting in India. Over 51% turnout recorded in sixth phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir: About 7.48 lakh people voted for 245 candidates in 131 constituencies in this phase. Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai in connection with TRP scam: The television channel said it will move the Holiday court against the arrest. Top Punjab police officer resigns to show support for protesting farmers: Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar said ‘I am a farmer first and a police officer later’. BPF wins 17 seats in Bodoland Territorial Council election, fails to cross majority mark: The BJP, which had one seat in the last polls, bagged nine constituencies.