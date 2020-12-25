Urdu poet and critic Shamsur Rahman Faruqi on Friday passed away in his home in Allahabad, a month after recovering from Covid-19, reported PTI. He was 85 years old.

“He had been insisting to go back to his home in Allahabad,” Faruqi’s nephew and writer Mahmood Farooqui told the news agency. “We reached here only this morning and within half an hour he passed away at around 11 [am].”

The poet, who received the Padma Shri in 2009, was discharged from a hospital in Delhi on November 23 after he recovered from Covid-19. However, his nephew Farooqui said that the poet developed a fungal infection, mycosis, due to steroids, and his condition deteriorated.

His final rites will be performed at the Ashok Nagar cemetery in Allahabad at 6 pm on Friday.

Faruqi was born on September 30, 1935, in Uttar Pradesh, and was lauded for reviving “Dastangoi” – a 16th century Urdu oral storytelling artform. The poet’s career spanned over five decades.

His work includes Kai Chaand The Sar-e-Aasmaan, which was translated into English (Mirror of Beauty) in 2016, Ghalib Afsaney Ki Himayat Mein (1989), and The Sun That Rose From The Earth (2014). Faruqi was also given the Saraswati Samman in 1996 for his work She’r-e Shor-Angez, a four-volume study of the 18th century poet Mir Taqi Mir.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in. Dastangoi Collective, which the poet oversaw, tweeted: “Shamsur Rahman Faruqi, the Sun of the Urdu World passed away at his home in Allahabad at 11.20 am where he was flown down from Delhi this morning.”

His beloved Bholi pic.twitter.com/e1xJqIf1mU — Dastangoi Collective (@DastangoiTheArt) December 25, 2020

Author William Dalrymple also mourned the Urdu poet’s death. “RIP, Janab Shamsur Rahman Faruqi saheb, one of the last great Padshahs of the Urdu literary world,” he tweeted. “This is such sad news.”

Here are a few other tributes:

The truly great scholars are the truly generous.

Generous with his knowledge, his love and support which meant the world to me.

"Pooch lo beta main jab tak hun"



Grateful to have known you Sir, to have received your love.

Will miss you 💔#ShamsurRahmanFaruqi

(1935-2020) — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) December 25, 2020

RIP, Janab Shamsur Rahman Faruqi saheb, one of the last great

Padshahs of the Urdu literary world. This is such sad news... — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) December 25, 2020

Gradually this dust bowl became empty of the loved ones,

Not one among those who came took the place of those who went away.

In former times, people grieved for those who went before

Now they grieve for us, those who are left behind - Sa'ib Tabrizi



S R Faruqi (1935-2020) pic.twitter.com/5PC1JNC5un — Nikhil Kumar (@niksez) December 25, 2020

