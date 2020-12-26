A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Protesting farmer leaders ask Centre to resume talks on Tuesday to resolve deadlock over agricultural laws: BJP’s Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quit NDA over ‘anti-farmer’ laws. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led MNM’s general secretary joined BJP due to differences over farm laws.
  2. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves anti-conversion bill: It provides for jail term up to five years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for forceful conversions but in case of SC/ST the punishment will be double.
  3. ‘Some people in Delhi are trying to teach me democracy,’ PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister also said that the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir strengthened India’s democracy.
  4. US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, says report: The doctor experienced shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations and numbness.
  5. Assam’s Bhakti movement will ensure youth do not take up arms, says Amit Shah as he attacks Congress: He held a rally in the state’s Kamrup district as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for state elections in 2021.
  6. Rajinikanth’s health progressing well, blood pressure is still on higher side, says hospital: The Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad said that investigations ‘have not revealed anything alarming’ so far.
  7. Delhi court seeks footage of search and status report, summons investigating officer in Mehmood Pracha raid case: The Delhi Police has meanwhile filed an FIR against the lawyer for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty.
  8. ‘Leave the state or I will bury you,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns criminals: Chouhan was speaking at an event in Hoshangabad district.
  9. Make inquiry report of journalist Mudasir Ali’s death public, Kashmir Press Club tells government: He died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Budgam last month after a doctor allegedly failed to give him life support.
  10. Vehicle explodes in US’ Nashville on Christmas morning, police call act ‘intentional’: The explosion did not result in any death, but caused communications outages and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.