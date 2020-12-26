The big news: Farmers’ propose sixth round of talks with Centre next week, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: MP Cabinet approved anti-conversion bill with up to five years jail term, and Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘no democracy’ comment.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Protesting farmer leaders ask Centre to resume talks on Tuesday to resolve deadlock over agricultural laws: BJP’s Rajasthan ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party quit NDA over ‘anti-farmer’ laws. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan-led MNM’s general secretary joined BJP due to differences over farm laws.
- Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves anti-conversion bill: It provides for jail term up to five years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for forceful conversions but in case of SC/ST the punishment will be double.
- ‘Some people in Delhi are trying to teach me democracy,’ PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi: The prime minister also said that the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir strengthened India’s democracy.
- US doctor suffers severe allergic reaction to Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, says report: The doctor experienced shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations and numbness.
- Assam’s Bhakti movement will ensure youth do not take up arms, says Amit Shah as he attacks Congress: He held a rally in the state’s Kamrup district as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for state elections in 2021.
- Rajinikanth’s health progressing well, blood pressure is still on higher side, says hospital: The Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad said that investigations ‘have not revealed anything alarming’ so far.
- Delhi court seeks footage of search and status report, summons investigating officer in Mehmood Pracha raid case: The Delhi Police has meanwhile filed an FIR against the lawyer for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty.
- ‘Leave the state or I will bury you,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns criminals: Chouhan was speaking at an event in Hoshangabad district.
- Make inquiry report of journalist Mudasir Ali’s death public, Kashmir Press Club tells government: He died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Budgam last month after a doctor allegedly failed to give him life support.
- Vehicle explodes in US’ Nashville on Christmas morning, police call act ‘intentional’: The explosion did not result in any death, but caused communications outages and grounded holiday travel at the city’s airport.