The big news: Two coronavirus vaccines cleared for emergency use in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: At least 21 people died after a roof collapsed at a Ghaziabad crematorium, and Sonia Gandhi criticised Modi government over farmers’ agitation.
- India approves vaccines by Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that the Serum vaccine will be administered in the first phase, while Bharat Biotech’s shot will be used as a back-up amid Congress’ concern over granting of approval to Covaxin before completion of its third phase trials.
- At least 21 killed as roof collapses at Ghaziabad crematorium, rescue operations on: The incident took place in the district’s Muradnagar area.
- Sonia Gandhi terms Modi government ‘arrogant’, Rahul reminisces Champaran movement: Earlier in the day, a 75-year old farmer died by suicide at Ghazipur border, one of the protest sites.
- India first country to successfully culture UK virus variant, says ICMR: So far, India has reported 29 cases of the new coronavirus variant, according to the data shared by the health ministry.
- Police file chargesheet against 22-year-old under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh: The chargesheet is believed to be the first under the new stringent ordinance, according to some reports, however the police refused to confirm the claim.
- Two Chinese men among 4 arrested by Chennai police for operating instant loan apps: The police said that the accused targeted people suffering due to a cash crunch.
- Shiv Sena, Congress disagree over renaming of Aurangabad: Shiv Sena has raised its old demand to rename the city ahead of the civic polls, while the Congress has said the decision won’t be taken on ‘personal agenda’.
- YSR Congress, TDP trade allegations over desecration of temples: The row escalated after Teleugu Desam Party’s N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Ramatirtham temple in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.
- Farmers send legal notices to 3 BJP leaders for defamatory remarks against protests: The farmers have sent legal notices to Union minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav.
- Over 250 crows die in Rajasthan, government on alert for bird flu: The first crow deaths were reported in the state’s Jhalawar district last month.