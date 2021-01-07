Delhi has received the highest amount of rainfall for the month of January in 21 years, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing the India Meteorological Department. Till 5.30 pm on January 6, the national Capital has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall. Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day that the city received sporadic showers.

“There is no forecast for rain on Thursday, but very light rain is expected on Friday,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, told The Times of India. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall this January, he added.

Usually, Delhi records 21.7 mm in January every year. Last year, it had recorded 48.1 mm rainfall in January and in 2019, the figure stood at 54.1 mm. The last time Delhi received more rain was in January 1999, when it recorded 59.7 mm.

Watch: Hailstorms and early morning rain hit Delhi and nearby areas

The rains came after Delhi was in the grip of a “severe” cold wave before the New Year. A western disturbance in the north is contributing to snowfall in the hills and rain in Delhi.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 14.4°C. Once the western disturbance is over, the mercury will fall again to 4 degrees Celsius or 5 degrees Celsius. Dense fog is likely to engulf Delhi over the next two days, said the weather department.

