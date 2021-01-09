Ten infants died in a fire at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district early on Saturday, PTI reported.

The fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital around 2 am. Civil surgeon Pramod Khandate told ANI that seven babies had been rescued from the neonatal care unit.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that a short circuit led to the fire, India Today reported. “In the wee hours of Saturday morning, a nurse noticed smoke emanating from this ward,” the civil surgeon was quoted as saying by the news channel. “The hospital staff tried their best to save the children.”

More details to follow.