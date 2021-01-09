A look at the headlines right now:

India to start coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, announces health ministry: PM Modi said the country is ready to save humanity with two ‘made in India’ coronavirus vaccines. Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard after losing contact with air control, says report: Rescuers said they have found debris in waters north of Jakarta, where the plane took off from.

Chinese soldier apprehended by India across Line of Actual Control in Ladakh: The Indian Army said the soldier has been held from early on Friday, and that established protocols are being followed.

10 infants die in fire at Maharashtra district hospital, PM calls it a ‘heart-wrenching tragedy’: The fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the district hospital in Bhandara.

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account, cites ‘risk of further incitement of violence’: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya said the ban is a ‘wake up call for democracies’ and that this can happen to anyone.

AIADMK endorses Palaniswami as CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections, silent on alliance with BJP: The party’s general council empowered the chief minister and his deputy to finalise election alliances, seat-sharing strategy and candidate selection process.

23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for months to return next week, says minister: However, it is not clear when 16 other Indian seafarers on board MV Anastasia will return home.

Three men allegedly gangrape, brutally injure 50-year-old woman in Jharkhand: The police have arrested two of the accused.

‘Aurangzeb was not secular,’ says Maharashtra CM as row with Congress over Aurangabad name continues: The Shiv Sena has renewed its old demand of changing the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar in the run up to the civic elections.

Air India’s all-women crew to operate longest non-stop flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru: The flight, operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, will last more than 17 hours.

