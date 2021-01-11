Peoples Democratic Party’s youth wing President Waheed Parra was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday evening, soon after he was granted bail by a National Investigation Agency court in a terror funding case, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

The detainment in the new case is also related to a terrorism case, the newspaper reported, even as police officials refused to divulge much details.

“We had received a message from Counter Intelligence Kashmir to collect Parra from jail as he was wanted by them for questioning in connection with FIR No 31 registered with them in Srinagar,” an unidentified jail officer told The Indian Express.

Parra was then produced before a court in Jammu which remanded him to police custody till January 18, officials told the Greater Kashmir, adding that he would be brought to Srinagar for questioning.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday tweeted that Parra was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the new case. It has however not yet been confirmed by any official source.

After getting bail from NIA Court due to lack of evidence, @parawahid has now been booked under UAPA by CIK on fabricated charges in a terror case yet again. This is purely political vendetta against PDP for raising our voice against Delhi’s onslaught. https://t.co/ymT76DiOLV — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 11, 2021

On Saturday, Mufti had tweeted urging Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter, and said Parra’s detainment was a “brazen contempt of court”.

Despite NIA Court granting bail to @parawahid after thorough court proceedings, he has now been detained by CIK in Jammu. Under what law & for what crime has he been arrested? This is brazen contempt of court. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene so that justice is served. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 9, 2021

Alok Bambroo, an associate of Para’s counsel senior advocate PN Raina said that the formalities for Parra’s release from district jail in Amphalla in Jammu were completed by 4 pm on Saturday. However, his release was delayed for another two hours until a police inspector from Counter Intelligence Kashmir arrived to detain him, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier on Saturday, a special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir granted bail to Parra in the earlier case. Parra was remanded to NIA custody on November 27, two days after he was arrested in an alleged terror case related to suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh. However on Saturday, the NIA court observed that there was no reference to the PDP leader in the original as well as the supplementary charge sheets presented by the investigation agency, according to Wire.in. It said that “there was not even whisper” regarding Parra’s involvement in the original charge sheet.

While in custody, Parra also won the Pulwama-1 seat in Jammu and Kashmir’s District Development Council elections.