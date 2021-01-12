A look at the biggest headlines right now:

  1. Farmers refuse to hold talks with SC-appointed panel, say members are ‘pro-laws’: The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and directed the Centre to file affidavit on allegations of Khalistani infiltration in farmers’ protest.
  2. Centre to procure 55 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine: The government indicated that the states and beneficiaries will not be given the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines.
  3. India-China ties ‘profoundly disturbed’ by bloodshed on border after 45 years, says S Jaishankar: The foreign affairs minister said the clashes in Ladakh in June had a ‘huge impact on public and political opinion’.
  4. Covishield priced at Rs 200 only for government, says Serum Institute CEO: The company dispatched first consignment of Covishield to 13 Indian cities.
  5. December retail inflation eases to 4.59% from 6.93% in November, industrial output back in negative: Index of Industrial Production contracted 1.9% in November, compared to a 3.6% growth in October.
  6. PM Modi calls dynasty politics the biggest enemy of democracy: The prime minister said that dynasty politics leads to involvement of people who are only concerned about the fortunes of their families.
  7. WhatsApp says new policy does not affect privacy of messages among friends and family: The messaging platform also emphasised that its parent company Facebook could also not read messages or calls of its users.
  8. Manatee found in Florida river with ‘Trump’ etched on its back, US wildlife officials begin inquiry: The mammal was spotted on Sunday in the Homosassa River in Florida.
  9. No need to shut poultry markets, Centre tells states as prices of chickens, eggs crash due to bird flu scare: Meanwhile, Mumbai’s civic body issued guidelines on reporting the death of birds and the safe disposal of their remains.
  10. Herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccine roll out, warns WHO: The world health body’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan urged people to practice Covid-19 related responsibilities and measures.