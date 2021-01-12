The big news: Farmers to continue protests as SC forms committee for talks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre inked a deal for 55 lakh doses of Covaxin, and S Jaishankar said India-China ties were profoundly disturbed due to bloodshed at the LAC.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Farmers refuse to hold talks with SC-appointed panel, say members are ‘pro-laws’: The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the new farm laws until further orders and directed the Centre to file affidavit on allegations of Khalistani infiltration in farmers’ protest.
- Centre to procure 55 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine: The government indicated that the states and beneficiaries will not be given the option to choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines.
- India-China ties ‘profoundly disturbed’ by bloodshed on border after 45 years, says S Jaishankar: The foreign affairs minister said the clashes in Ladakh in June had a ‘huge impact on public and political opinion’.
- Covishield priced at Rs 200 only for government, says Serum Institute CEO: The company dispatched first consignment of Covishield to 13 Indian cities.
- December retail inflation eases to 4.59% from 6.93% in November, industrial output back in negative: Index of Industrial Production contracted 1.9% in November, compared to a 3.6% growth in October.
- PM Modi calls dynasty politics the biggest enemy of democracy: The prime minister said that dynasty politics leads to involvement of people who are only concerned about the fortunes of their families.
- WhatsApp says new policy does not affect privacy of messages among friends and family: The messaging platform also emphasised that its parent company Facebook could also not read messages or calls of its users.
- Manatee found in Florida river with ‘Trump’ etched on its back, US wildlife officials begin inquiry: The mammal was spotted on Sunday in the Homosassa River in Florida.
- No need to shut poultry markets, Centre tells states as prices of chickens, eggs crash due to bird flu scare: Meanwhile, Mumbai’s civic body issued guidelines on reporting the death of birds and the safe disposal of their remains.
- Herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccine roll out, warns WHO: The world health body’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan urged people to practice Covid-19 related responsibilities and measures.