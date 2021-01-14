The big news: Republic Day event to not have a chief guest, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A member of the SC-appointed panel on farm laws recused himself, and PM Narendra Modi will launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- No chief guest on Republic Day this year due to Covid-19 – a first in 55 years: India had initially invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but his trip was cancelled after a new strain of the virus was found in the UK.
- Bhupinder Singh Mann recuses himself from SC panel, says ‘will stand with my farmers’: Farmer unions have refused to hold talks with the court-appointed committee, saying that the members were ‘pro-law’.
- PM Modi to launch coronavirus vaccination drive at 10.30 am on Saturday: Around 100 people will get inoculated on the first day at each of the 3,006 sites across all states and Union Territories.
- Munawar Faruqui did not joke about Hindu deities, but it ‘doesn’t matter’, says Indore SP: The police officer said that the complaint against the comedian was made on the basis of jokes overheard during rehearsals.
- Dushyant Dave resigns as SC Bar Association president, says he ‘forfeited right to continue’: Dave had criticised a number of decisions by the Supreme Court in recent times.
- Arvind Sharma, former bureaucrat and close aide of PM Modi, joins BJP in Uttar Pradesh: The development came days after Sharma took voluntary retirement from the administrative services on January 11.
- NIA court allows activist Sudha Bharadwaj to access five books a month in jail: The books, however, will first be carefully examined for ‘objectionable content’.
- Rape allegations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde are serious, says Sharad Pawar: On January 10, a woman wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner alleging that Munde raped her multiple times in 2006.
- Tamil spirit cannot be suppressed, says Rahul Gandhi in a dig at Centre, attends jallikattu event: The Congress leader also said that the bull-taming event jallikattu was not harmful to the animals.
- India more of a rival than ‘commercial interest’ for post-Brexit UK, says British think-tank report: In its report, the Chatham House noted that the history of British colonial rule in India would continue to be a stumbling block in developing ties.