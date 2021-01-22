A look at the headlines right now:

Centre will meet farmers next if they consider suspension proposal of farm laws, says Union minister: The eleventh round of talks went on for nearly five hours, but less than half an hour was spent on active discussions between the two sides. Union leaders said Centre’s proposal was like ‘hiding poison inside sweets’. Congress to have new president by June, election likely in May after Assembly polls: The decision was made at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

Over Rs 1,000-crore worth damages incurred after fire at Serum Institute, says CEO Adar Poonawalla: He reiterated his Thursday’s statement that the supply of the coronavirus vaccine, Covishield, will not be affected by the incident.

Elephant dies after resort workers throw burning tyre at it in Tamil Nadu, two arrested: They threw a burning tyre to scare away the elephant, which got stuck in its ear.

Pakistan was ‘mute spectator’ when Hindu temple was razed, India tells United Nations: Indian diplomat TS Tirumurti said the UN resolution on protecting religious sites cannot be used ‘as a smokescreen for countries like Pakistan’.

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet in West Bengal: He had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with a section of TMC leaders.

22 people fall sick near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, symptoms similar to last month’s mysterious illness: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas visited the patients and hinted that there could be foul play involved in the outbreaks.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa re-allocates portfolios after reshuffle left ministers miffed: This came a day after he allotted berths to the newly-inducted ministers.

Covaxin showed enhanced immune response, no major side effects, says Lancet study on Phase 1 trials: Meanwhile, PM Modi criticised politics over vaccines, said scientists gave go-ahead. Bihar Police clarify order making ‘offensive’ social media posts against government a cyber crime: Tejashwi Yadav challenged Nitish Kumar to arrest him.