Padma awards 2021: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam among winners
The list included three political leaders who died last year – Ram Vilas Paswan, Tarun Gogoi and Keshubhai Patel.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and prominent singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away last year, were among the seven people named as recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, announced on Monday.
As many as 10 people were awarded the Padma Bhushan awards. The list included three political leaders who died last year – former Union minister and Lok Janashakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel.
Meanwhile, 102 people were named in the list of Padma Shri recipients.
The total list of 119 Padma awardees included 10 people from the “foreigners, Non-resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizenship of India” category. The list included 29 women and one transgender person. Sixteen awards were given posthumously.
Here’s the full list of the awardees
Padma Vibhushan
- Shinzo Abe (Public Affairs)
- SP Balasubramaniam (Art)
- Belle Monappa Hegde (Medicine)
- Narinder Singh Kapany (Science and Engineering)
- Maulana Wahiduddin Khan (Spiritualism)
- BB Lal (Archaeology)
- Sudarshan Sahoo (Art)
Padma Bhushan
- Krishnan Nair Shantakumari Chithra (Art)
- Tarun Gogoi (Public Affairs)
- Chandrashekhar Kambara (Literature and Education)
- Sumitra Mahajan (Public Affairs)
- Nripendra Misra (Civil Service)
- Ram Vilas Paswan (Public Affairs)
- Keshubhai Patel (Public Affairs)
- Kalbe Sadiq (Spiritualism)
- Rajnikant Devidas Shroff (Trade and Industry)
- Tarlochan Singh (Public Affairs)
Padma Shri
- Gulfam Ahmed (Art)
- P Anitha (Sports)
- Rama Swamy Annavarapu (Art)
- Subbu Arumugam (Art)
- Prakasarao Asavadi (Literature and Education)
- Bhuri Bai (Art)
- Radhe Shyam Barle (Art)
- Dharma Narayan Barma (Literature and Education)
- Lakhimi Baruah (Social Work)
- Biren Kumar Basak (Art)
- Rajni Bector (Trade and Industry)
- Peter Brook (Art)
- Sangkhumi Bualchhuak (Social Work)
- Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat (Art)
- Bijoya Chakravarty (Public Affairs)
- Sujit Chattopadhyay (Literature and Education)
- Jagdish Chaudhary (Social Work)
- Tsultrim Chonjor (Social Work)
- Mouma Das (Sports)
- Srikant Datar (Literature and Education)
- Narayan Debnath (Art)
- Chutni Devi (Social Work)
- Dulari Devi (Art)
- Radhe Devi (Art)
- Shanti Devi (Social Work)
- Wayan Dibia (Art)
- Dadudan Gadhavi (Literature & Education)
- Parshuram Atmaram Gangavane (Art)
- Jai Bhagwan Goyal (Literature and Education)
- Jagadish Chandra Halder (Literature and Education)
- Mangal Singh Hazowary (Literature and Education)
- Anshu Jamsenpa (Sports)
- Purnamasi Jani (Art)
- Matha B. Manjamma Jogati (Art)
- Damodaran Kaithapram (Art)
- Namdeo C Kamble (Literature and Education)
- Maheshbhai & Shri Nareshbhai Kanodia (Art)
- Rajat Kumar Kar (Literature and Education)
- Rangasami Lakshminarayana Kashyap (Literature and Education)
- Prakash Kaur (Social Work)
- Nicholas Kazanas (Literature and Education)
- K Kesavasamy (Art)
- Ghulam Rasool Khan (Art)
- Lakha Khan (Art)
- Sanjida Khatun (Art)
- Vinayak Vishnu Khedekar (Art)
- Niru Kumar (Social Work)
- Lajwanti (Art)
- Rattan Lal (Science and Engineering)
- Ali Manikfan (Grassroots Innovation)
- Ramachandra Manjhi (Art)
- Dulal Manki (Art)
- Nanadro B Marak (Agriculture)
- Rewben Mashangva (Art)
- Chandrakant Mehta (Literature and Education)
- Rattan Lal Mittal (Medicine)
- Madhavan Nambiar (Sports)
- Shyam Sundar Paliwal (Social Work)
- Chandrakant Sambhaji Pandav (Medicine)
- JN Pande (Medicine)
- Solomon Pappaiah (Literature and Education- Journalism)
- Pappammal (Agriculture)
- Krishna Mohan Pathi (Medicine)
- Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat (Trade and Industry)
- Girish Prabhune (Social Work)
- Nanda Prusty (Literature and Education)
- KK Ramachandra Pulavar (Art)
- Balan Putheri (Literature and Education)
- Birubala Rabha (Social Work)
- Kanaka Raju (Art)
- Bombay Jayashri Ramnath (Art)
- Satyaram Reang (Art)
- Dhananjay Diwakar Sagdeo (Medicine)
- Ashok Kumar Sahu (Medicine)
- Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay (Medicine)
- Sindhutai Sapkal (Social Work)
- Chaman Lal Sapru (Literature and Education)
- Roman Sarmah (Literature and Education- Journalism)
- Imran Shah (Literature and Education)
- Prem Chand Sharma (Agriculture)
- Arjun Singh Shekhawat (Literature and Education)
- Ram Yatna Shukla (Literature and Education)
- Jitender Singh Shunty (Social Work)
- Kartar Paras Ram Singh (Art)
- Kartar Singh (Art)
- Dilip Kumar Singh (Medicine)
- Chandra Shekhar Singh (Agriculture)
- Sudha Hari Narayan Singh (Sports)
- Virender Singh (Sports)
- Mridula Sinha (Literature and Education)
- KC Sivasankar (Art)
- Guru Maa Kamali Soren (Social Work)
- Marachi Subburaman (Social Work)
- P Subramanian (Trade and Industry)
- Nidumolu Sumathi (Art)
- Kapil Tiwari (Literature and Education)
- Father Vallés (Literature and Education)
- Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan (Medicine)
- Sridhar Vembu (Trade and Industry)
- KY Venkatesh (Sports)
- Usha Yadav (Literature and Education)
- Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Public Affairs)