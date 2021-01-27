The big news: Farmers postpone march to Parliament on Budget Day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre increased the occupancy in cinema halls from February 1, and the SC refused ‘Tandav’ makers and actors relief from arrest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Over 25 criminal cases filed, 19 arrested for tractor rally violence, say police: As many as 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait have been booked for violence in Tuesday’s tractor rally. Meanwhile, two farmer bodies, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan decided to withdraw from the protest, while farmers postponed their march to the Parliament on Budget Day.
- Increase in cinema halls occupancy, swimming pools to open for all in Centre’s new Covid norms: Meanwhile, the Central and Western Railways on Tuesday decided to begin operations of all its suburban train services in Mumbai from January 29.
- SC refuses to grant ‘Tandav’ makers and actors protection from arrest: The series’ director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, Amazon Prime’s India Head of Originals Aparna Purohit and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub had approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection from possible arrest. The court, however, issued a notice on their request to club the FIRs filed against them in six different states.
- SC stays Bombay HC order that minor’s groping without ‘skin-to-skin contact’ is not sexual assault: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stayed the order after Attorney General of India KK Venugopal said that the judgement was “unprecedented” and “is likely to set a dangerous precedent”. The court also asked Venugopal to file a petition against the judgement.
- Petrol, diesel prices touch record high in Delhi after increase in rates: Petrol cost Rs 86.30 per litre in the national Capital on Wednesday, while diesel was priced at Rs 76.48 a litre. Petrol prices have been hiked Rs 2.59 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.61 a litre so far in this month in Delhi.
- FIR filed against UP journalists for report on students exercising at event without winter wear: The journalists in Kanpur city were accused of criminal intimidation and public mischief. A state official alleged that the journalists were not even present at the event.
- Journalist Neha Dixit says she has been stalked for months, received rape and death threats: The journalist said that there was a break-in attempt at her home on Monday and that she had filed a police complaint. Dixit said she had been receiving calls from more than two dozen phone numbers.
- Jharkhand to reserve 75% jobs in private sector for locals, says CM Hemant Soren: The chief minister said that the jobs will be reserved under a new domicile policy that will be formulated.
- Sourav Ganguly’s vital parameters stable, had visited hospital for a checkup: Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack earlier this month, had reportedly complained of chest pain again on Wednesday.
- US judge approves The Weinstein Company bankruptcy plan to pay $17 million for sex abuse claims: In March last year, movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison for committing felony sex crimes over a number of years.