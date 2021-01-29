China on Friday said that it will no longer recognise the British National Overseas passport as a valid travel document or form of identification, reported AP. The move came hours after Britain offered Hong Kong residents to apply for a visa to allow them to live and work in the United Kingdom.

As many as 5.4 million (54 lakh) Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the UK for five years and then apply for citizenship, as per Britain’s plan. The BNO passport had earlier offered only the right to visit Britain for six months with no right to work or become a full citizen.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Britain’s offer has changed the nature of London and Beijing’s understanding of the British National Overseas, or BNO, passport.

“This move seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty, grossly interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, and seriously violates international law and the basic norms of international relations,” he said. “China will no longer recognise the so-called BNO [British National Overseas] passport as a travel document and proof of identity starting from January 31st, and reserves the right to take further measures.”

It is unclear what China’s announcement means in practical terms and how would it affect people trying to move to the UK using the BNO visa plan. Many Hong Kong residents carry multiple passports and a mobile app allows applicants, vying to go to the United Kingdom, to download their biometric information without visiting the British Visa office. The residents of the semi-autonomous region can use their own Hong Kong passport or ID card to leave the city, according to AFP. The only time they need to use the BNO passport is when they travel to Britain or any other country that recognises it.

“It’s a strong message sent to the UK and other countries not to interfere into Hong Kong affairs, but in practical terms, I don’t think people would be intimidated into not applying,” Willie Lam, an expert at Hong Kong’s Centre for China Studies, told AFP. “There seems to be no way that the Hong Kong or Beijing authorities can find out who might or might not apply for the BNO passport because the British Consulate would not reveal their identity.”

The demand to move to the UK had risen after China imposed the stringent National Security Law in July 2020 following months of pro-democracy protests. The applications for the passport had soared as much as 300%, with 7,33,000 registered holders as of mid-January.

On Thursday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, a pro-Beijing politician, had downplayed any mass exodus. “I just don’t see how 2.9 million Hong Kong people would love to go to the United Kingdom,” she said. “The important thing is for us to tell the people of Hong Kong that Hong Kong’s future is bright.”

Pressure had grown on the UK to expand the privileges of the visa plan in view of China’s crackdown on civil and political activities in Hong Kong that critics say violates Beijing’s commitment to maintaining the city’s separate way of life for 50 years after the handover.

“I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BNOs to live, work and make their home in our country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. “In doing so we have honored our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values both the UK and Hong Kong hold dear.”

The United Kingdom estimates up to 1.54 lakh Hong Kong residents could travel to the country over the next year and as about 3.22 lakh over the course of five years. This means the residents would bring about an estimated “net benefit” of up to $4 billion (Rs 29.16 thousand crore) with them.