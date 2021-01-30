A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi Police say 84 people arrested and 38 FIRs filed so far in connection with Republic Day violence: Internet was suspended at Delhi’s borders Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border areas and their nearby places till Sunday night to ‘avert a public emergency’. Hope to launch Covovax vaccine by June, says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla: The vaccine, developed by US-based company Novavax, has been found to be 89.3% effective in a trial conducted in the UK. BJP will ally with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu ahead of state elections, says JP Nadda: The party chief’s announcement came amid perceived tension between the allies. Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws for 1.5 years stands, Modi says at all-party meet: The prime minister also asked the Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. Enough reasons to believe blast near Israeli embassy was a terrorist attack, says country’s envoy: Israel’s Ambassador to India Ron Malka, however, said that the incident was not surprising as they had received input from intelligence agencies. SC Collegium withdraws assent to confirm permanent status of judge who gave controversial POCSO rulings: The Supreme Court judges believe that the judge concerned needs to be sensitised about the aim and objective of the POCSO Act. India reports 13,083 new Covid-19 cases – 30% lower than previous day: The total number of vaccinations in the country crossed 35 lakh. The Health Ministry also directed states and Union territories to begin vaccinating frontline workers against the coronavirus from the first week of February, PTI reported. India condemns vandalising of Mahatma Gandhi statue in US, calls it ‘malicious act’: Half of the statue’s face was missing and it seemed to have been sawed off at the ankles. Madhya Pradesh HC issues notice to state government on plea against anti-conversion law: The High Court has given the government eight weeks to file a counter-affidavit. Sasikala to be released from hospital on Sunday: The former AIADMK leader was being treated for Covid-19 at a Bengaluru hospital.