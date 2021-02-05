The big news: Jammu and Kashmir to get back 4G internet after 18 months, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farmers’ pan-India ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday to exempt three states, and the agriculture minister said the farm laws have ‘no shortcomings’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 4G mobile internet services being restored in all of Jammu and Kashmir, says principal secretary: However, it is unclear when the high-speed internet services would be available.
- Saturday’s ‘chakka jam’ to be held across India except UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, says BKU leader: The Delhi Police are taking additional security measures ahead of the road blockade even as the farmers’ union have excluded the Capital.
- ‘No shortcomings in farm laws, farmers of one state being instigated,’ says agriculture minister: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was speaking in the Rajya Sabha.
- Didn’t deny permission for BJP’s ‘rath yatra’, says Trinamool Congress ahead of West Bengal polls: The party accused BJP of indulging in malicious propaganda.
- Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, ruling AIADMK to waive farm loans worth Rs 12,110 crore: Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the coronavirus pandemic and two cyclones had caused huge damage to crops.
- SC gives interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, says allegations against him are vague: A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai also stayed a production warrant issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a separate case.
- UPSC aspirants who had last attempt in 2020 and not age-barred to get extra chance, Centre tells SC: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the extra chance would not be treated as a precedent thus preventing ‘any vested right’ in favour of candidates.
- Myanmar teachers, students join growing resistance against military after coup: Demonstrators shouted slogans in support of Aung San Suu Kyi and marched with red flags, the colour of the National League for Democracy.
- Family booked for draping farmer’s body in tricolour after fatal accident near Delhi border: They were charged under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.
- ‘America is back, diplomacy is back,’ says US President Joe Biden in first foreign policy address: Biden signaled aggressive approaches to China and Russia and urged Myanmar’s military leaders to stop their coup.