A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Farmers block roads during nationwide ‘chakka jam’, internet blocked at Delhi’s three border points: The agitation took place for three hours from noon to 3 pm and remained largely peaceful. However, police detained protestors in some places, including around 50 of them in Delhi.
  2. ‘Toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg ‘revealed a lot’, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar: He also defended the foreign ministry’s official statement countering tweets on the matter by Thunberg, pop singer Rihanna and other international personalities, suggesting that they obviously didn’t know very much.”  
  3. Second dose of coronavirus vaccination to begin on February 13 for those who took shots on first day: The health ministry said that India was fastest among all countries to give 50 lakh shots in just 21 days.
  4. Centre has time till October 2 to repeal laws, won’t go home if demands not met’, says Rakesh Tikait: The farmer leader said that the protestors will not hold discussions with the government under pressure.
  5. ‘People in Bengal have decided to say goodbye to Mamata Banerjee,’ says BJP chief JP Nadda: The BJP leader also kickstarted a statewide “Parivartan Yatra” at Nabadwip in Nadia district.
  6. Mumbai court seeks progress report from police on probe into ‘hateful tweets’ by Kangana Ranaut: The magistrate passed the order after the Amboli Police sought more time to file their report on the complaint.
  7. Myanmar military blocks Twitter, Instagram in ‘near total internet shutdown’, but protests rage on: On February 4, the military had blocked Facebook citing the need for “stability”, three days after it staged a coup and took over the reins of the country. Internet connectivity in Myanmar had reduced to 16% of the normal levels.
  8. Baghpat administration in UP asks leaders to sign Rs 2 lakh bonds to ‘ensure peace’: Former Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Veerpal Singh Rathi said that he and six others received notices a day before they participated in a mahapanchayat in Baraut tehsil on January 31.
  9. Delhi Police write to Google seeking information about farmers toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg: Police said they sought details about the emails, domain URLs and certain social media accounts mentioned in the toolkit.
  10. ‘The Sound of Music’ actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91: Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side. He was 91.