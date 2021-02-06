The big news: Internet curbs at Delhi borders after farmers’ ‘chakka jam’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: ‘Toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg revealed a lot, said S Jaishankar, and second dose of Covid-19 vaccination to begin on February 13.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farmers block roads during nationwide ‘chakka jam’, internet blocked at Delhi’s three border points: The agitation took place for three hours from noon to 3 pm and remained largely peaceful. However, police detained protestors in some places, including around 50 of them in Delhi.
- ‘Toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg ‘revealed a lot’, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar: He also defended the foreign ministry’s official statement countering tweets on the matter by Thunberg, pop singer Rihanna and other international personalities, suggesting that they obviously didn’t know very much.”
- Second dose of coronavirus vaccination to begin on February 13 for those who took shots on first day: The health ministry said that India was fastest among all countries to give 50 lakh shots in just 21 days.
- ‘Centre has time till October 2 to repeal laws, won’t go home if demands not met’, says Rakesh Tikait: The farmer leader said that the protestors will not hold discussions with the government under pressure.
- ‘People in Bengal have decided to say goodbye to Mamata Banerjee,’ says BJP chief JP Nadda: The BJP leader also kickstarted a statewide “Parivartan Yatra” at Nabadwip in Nadia district.
- Mumbai court seeks progress report from police on probe into ‘hateful tweets’ by Kangana Ranaut: The magistrate passed the order after the Amboli Police sought more time to file their report on the complaint.
- Myanmar military blocks Twitter, Instagram in ‘near total internet shutdown’, but protests rage on: On February 4, the military had blocked Facebook citing the need for “stability”, three days after it staged a coup and took over the reins of the country. Internet connectivity in Myanmar had reduced to 16% of the normal levels.
- Baghpat administration in UP asks leaders to sign Rs 2 lakh bonds to ‘ensure peace’: Former Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Veerpal Singh Rathi said that he and six others received notices a day before they participated in a mahapanchayat in Baraut tehsil on January 31.
- Delhi Police write to Google seeking information about farmers toolkit tweeted by Greta Thunberg: Police said they sought details about the emails, domain URLs and certain social media accounts mentioned in the toolkit.
- ‘The Sound of Music’ actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91: Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side. He was 91.