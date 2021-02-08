Uttarakhand glacier burst: Ten dead, over 170 missing, says ITBP spokesperson
Rescue operation continued on Monday as personnel struggled to reach trapped victims in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a glacier broke and caused sudden, massive flooding in the state, smashing two dam projects. Indo Tibet Border Force spokesperson Vikas Pande said 10 bodies have been recovered so far.
The Rishiganga Power Project was completely swept away, while the Tapovan power plant was also damaged. Over 170 people, many of them workers at the two hydroelectric plants, were still missing.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said a team of scientific experts will visit the area to investigate the exact cause of the glacier break, which appears to be a result of climate change and increasing intervention of human activities in the ecologically sensitive area.
The helpline numbers released by the government are: 1070/9557444486
Live updates
7.30 am: The toll from the glacier break in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand goes up to 10, as more bodies were recovered, reports News18, quoting Indo Tibetan Border Force spokesperson Vikas Pande.
7.29 am: The Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project, was completely washed off following the glacier burst in the Chamoli district, says an initial report by the Indian Air Force, according to ANI. The report adds that two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley and near Tapovan are also washed away, while the main road between Joshimath and Tapovan is intact.
“Construction work and hutments on valley bottom are damaged,” the report states. “Rubble was seen from the entrance of Nanda Devi glacier till as down as Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda.”
7.28 am: A team of scientific experts will visit the affected areas to investigate the exact cause of the glacier break.
7.20 am: Eight bodies have been recovered from Dhauliganga in Tapovan area of Chamoli district, reports ANI.
7.15 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat late on Sunday night said the situation was under control as rescue operations continued through the night. “Our soldiers are also engaged in rescue operations at night,” he said. “The personnel of SDRF, Army and ITBP are constantly monitoring the situation arising out of the disaster and are taking all necessary precautions.”
7.13 am: Visuals of State Disaster Response Force members undertaking rescue operations through the night to save people stuck in a tunnel near the Tapovan Dam.
7.10 am: Indo Tibetan Border Police Force personnel carry persons who were rescued from the tunnel near Tapovan dam.
7.05 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed after a glacier break at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district led to an avalanche and massive floods.
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- A glacier break in Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district led to an avalanche and massive flooding on Sunday in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash told ANI that 100 to 150 people may have died due to the flash floods.
- The flooding took place along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers. A witness said he saw a wall of dust, rock and water as an avalanche roared down a river valley.
- The National Crisis Management Committee said that a 13.2 megawatt hydropower project in the Rishiganga river was washed away in the glacier burst. The committee also said that there was no danger of floods in the downstream areas as the water level has been contained.
- Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said teams from the police, the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, had been deployed and “are doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster”.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was constantly monitoring the situation. “India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there,” he tweeted.