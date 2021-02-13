Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday told the Lok Sabha that economic revival can be achieved in the country, reported The Hindu.

“We have actually managed to bend the [coronavirus pandemic] curve and the revival of the economy can be achieved,” she said. “I want to highlight stimulus plus reform. The situation created by the pandemic did not deter us from attempting reforms.”

She said that the government had announced several measures to introduce reforms both times – when the self-reliant package was announced and also in the Budget. “This Budget has set the pace for India becoming aatmanirbhar [self-reliant],” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also said that reforms were riveted in a policy, not in a subjective and knee-jerk fashion “but in a way that would lay the path for India to be a top economy.”

She alleged that poverty reduction happened in India after license raj ended. The license raj was a system of licences and regulations needed to set up businesses in India from 1947 to 1990. The Congress was mostly in power in this period.

“We have to trace the economic history of when we started with an adoring view of socialism,” she continued. “Nationalising institutions between 1948 and 1975 began denigrating Indian businesses.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, Sitharaman said that the party which opened the economy was the same that advocate socialism earlier. “They are trying to own that which they did not implement early,” she said.

She pointed out that respecting Indian entrepreneurial, trade and managerial skills has been important since the days of the Jana Sangh. “We have always believed in the economic strength of India,” Sitharaman said. “Respecting wealth creators, honest taxpayers is a policy we follow. Unless wealth creators generate wealth, the government will not have anything to distribute to the poor.”

The finance minister further justified including water and sanitation in the total allocation for the health sector, adding that there is no reduction in core allocations.

“9.67% growth is seen in the allocation to core health,” she said. Sitharaman again took a jibe at the Congress, saying that the party should take the credit of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and also for the way it was missed by their cronies [a reference to close relations with capitalists].

“The Congress has two tendencies – one, to give birth to schemes like MGNREGA [Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act] and allocate money, and two, to keep the funds unutilised,” she claimed. “The money is also diverted to cronies.”

In the Rajya Sabha

On Friday, Sitharaman responded to Budget debates in the Rajya Sabha, hitting out at the Opposition for creating a “false narrative” that the Centre was only working for “cronies”.

She detailed the Centre’s pro-poor initiatives. “Over 1.67 crore houses were completed under PM Awas Yojana,” Sitharaman said. “Is this for the rich? Over 2.67 crore households were electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana. Is this for the capitalists?”

Sitharaman also listed the Centre’s efforts to help micro, small and medium enterprises. “The total value of orders placed on the e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore,” she said. “Are they being given to big capitalists? They’re being given to MSMEs.”

The finance minister also took a swipe at the Congress and said the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies were aimed at helping the poor and farmers and not the “damads [sons-in-law]” of this country. She was referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra. Her remark caused uproar in the House.