The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading the “toolkit” tweeted by Greta Thunberg, ANI reported. However, the police is yet to confirm her arrest.

Ravi is one of the founders of the “Fridays For Future” campaign – a global climate movement that started in August 2018, after Swedish activist Thunberg began a school strike for climate, The New Indian Express reported.

She was reportedly “picked up” from her house, which falls under the Soladevanahalli police station limits in the Karnataka capital, for reportedly “sharing” and “spreading” the document, according to The News Minute. Ravi, who graduated from Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru, is currently working as a culinary experience manager with a company that produces plant-based food.

On February 4, Thunberg had tweeted a link to the “toolkit” expressing her support for the farmers’ protests, saying: “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)”.

Following this, the Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report against its creators, after pro-government social media handles expressed outrage claiming that the “toolkit” was evidence of a global conspiracy to attack India. The FIR included sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting hatred amongst various communities on social/cultural/religious grounds) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A toolkit, according to a social media campaigner, “is a booklet or document created to explain a cause or issue” that helps identify “approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level”.

The “toolkit” tweeted by Thunberg, explained that it was “meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis”.