The big news: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China admitted to casualties on its side in the Galwan clashes, and Amit Shah was summoned by a West Bengal court in a defamation case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Greta Thunberg tweets in support of Disha Ravi, says protesting a ‘non-negotiable human right’: Thunberg tagged a post from Friday For Future India, the Indian chapter of the global movement that the Swedish climate activist began in 2018.
- China reveals names of four soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with India: Videos of the clash were also released by the Chinese state media.
- Amit Shah summoned by Bengal court in defamation case filed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee: The MP/MLA court has asked the Union home minister to appear before it either personally or through a lawyer at 10 am on February 22.
- Madras HC issues notice to Centre, Serum Institute as volunteer alleges serious trial side effects: The petitioner has demanded that the vaccine be declared unsafe and a compensation of Rs 5 crores.
- Disha Ravi sent to three-day judicial custody by Delhi court in farm protest document case: Meanwhile, the Delhi HC flagged ‘sensationalised reporting’ and sought editorial control while hearing the climate activist’s plea against media.
- ‘Face mask only shield in fight against coronavirus,’ says Maharashtra CM amid rise in cases: Meanwhile, various political leaders and ministers in the state have tested positive for the infection in the state.
- Two policemen shot dead by suspected militants at tea stall in Srinagar: The attack took place in the city’s Baghat Barzulla area, which is situated along the high-security airport road.
- WhatsApp indicates it will go ahead with privacy policy amid backlash: Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed WhatsApp to give an undertaking that private data of users was not being shared with a third party.
- HC seeks response from AAP, police on dismissal of bail pleas of Pinjra Tod members: Advocate Adit S Pujari, appearing for Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, argued that the investigation in the case was ‘tainted’.
- UK’s Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle will not return as working members of royal family: The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be revoked and redistributed among others.