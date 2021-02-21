The teenager from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh, who was among three girls found unconscious in a field on February 17, was taken off ventilator support on Saturday, The Hindu reported, quoting a statement from the Kanpur hospital treating her.

The girl was “off ventilator and has spontaneous respiration” three days after she was admitted to the hospital at 11 pm on Wednesday, the medical bulletin issued by the Regency Hospital said. She was being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit and was under constant monitoring.

The incident occurred in Babuhara village under Asoha police station in Unnao district on February 17, when the three girls had gone to get fodder for their cattle. Their family members found them lying in their field in an unconscious state after they did not return by evening, the police said. Doctors declared the two of them dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The two girls were cremated on Friday amid heavy security, while the third one was taken to the Kanpur hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested two persons from the neighbouring village for allegedly giving the girls water laced with insecticide. One of the accused, who was initially said to be a teenager, turned out to be a major, the police said. Both of them were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court on Saturday, according to PTI.

During interrogation, accused Vijay Kumar confessed that he poisoned the girls. He said that he was angry with one of them who rejected his proposal. “When I asked her this month to give me her phone number, she did not give due to which I was angry and decided to kill her,” he told the police, without explaining why he decided to kill the other two girls as well.

Meanwhile, a seven-member delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders on Saturday met the family of the girls, and took details of the case. “We have assured them that we are with them in this hour of crisis and would make all efforts to ensure that they get justice,” former MP Annu Tandon told PTI.